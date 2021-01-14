The Chase star Paul Sinha delighted viewers yesterday when he caught a contestant they felt didn’t deserve to win on the ITV quiz show.

During Wednesday (January 13) afternoon’s episode, host Bradley Walsh welcomed contestants Aaron, Anne, Susan and Joe into the studio.

Four new contestants arrived to face Paul Sinha on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Paul Sinha’s episode of The Chase?

Controversially, contestant Aaron got £5k in his cashbuilder but rejected that and the £25k high offer and went for the lower offer of £1k instead.

Paul, nevertheless, praised his quizzing skills as he said: “I was impressed by that, you clearly quiz better than Bradley dances.”

Paul caught three of the four in the head-to-head rounds (Credit: ITV)

Since he was first up to face the chaser, the team’s prize pot was empty.

He got through, but unfortunately The Sinnerman managed to catch the other three members of the team, leaving Aaron alone in the final chase.

At the end, Aaron set up an impressive score of 13 for Paul to beat and the chaser caught him with 30 seconds remaining.

Aaron made it to the final and scored 13, but it wasn’t enough (Credit: ITV)

How did ITV viewers react?

On Twitter, a number of those watching revealed they were glad Paul caught Aaron, as they felt he didn’t deserve to win.

Some called his decision to take the lower offer “cowardly”, as he was first to play and the pot was still empty.

One said he “got what he deserved”.

Imagine going for the lower offer when you are the first player.

A second joked: “I wanted Aaron to be caught just as much, if not more, than The Pembrokeshire Murderer.”

A third tweeted: “Aaron single-handedly ruined that show. Thanks #TheChase.”

A fourth called his decision to take the lower offer a “coward” move.

“Imagine going for the lower offer when you are the first player,” said a fifth viewer. “Hoping someone else wins big. Doesn’t deserve to win #TheChase.”

However, many others praised Aaron for doing so well on his own.

“[bleep] the haters Aaron, SMASHED IT,” said one.

“Well done #Aaron in #Thechase,” wrote another. “Really wished he had won. What a nice guy.”

Someone else said: “Good on Aaron for playing so well on his own. You leave with your head held high.”

After the final round, Paul heaped praise on The Chase contestant too.

The Sinnerman told him: “I thought you were really good in that final chase, I thought you played it really, really well. It’s a shame that the questions just didn’t fall for the other three.

“It would’ve been a really tight game, because those questions were tough.”

