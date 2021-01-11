Beat The Chasers star Jenny Ryan has slammed claims she secretly dislikes co-star Paul Sinha.

The Vixen hit back at the accusation on Twitter yesterday (January 10), after a fan accused the pair of not getting on.

It comes after Jenny, 38, appeared to punch Paul, 50, on the ITV game show last week.

Jenny Ryan hit back at claims she secretly dislikes Paul Sinha (Credit: ITV)

Beat The Chasers: What did Jenny Ryan say?

On Twitter, one viewer said: “Can’t help thinking that @jenlion and @paulsinha don’t get on at all!”

The post didn’t go unnoticed by The Chase star, who was quick to fire back.

Replying to the tweet, Jenny shared a Friends meme featuring Chandler Bing and Ross Geller.

It read: “You could not be more wrong. You could try… but you would not be successful.”

Fans rushed to support the pair, with one pointing out that Jenny and Paul share an “incredible friendship”.

They said: “Are we watching the same show? Jenny & Paul have such an incredible friendship.”

Another added: “I had you down as good mates with a massive amount of mutual self respect on your abilities.”

A third said: “There’s nothing wrong with being competitive in the heat of the moment”

Jenny says she hasn’t got a problem with Paul (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Jenny and Paul?

Last week, viewers spotted “tension” between the pair after Jenny seemingly “punched” Paul for getting a question wrong.

It all kicked off when contestant Jane was asked a Star Wars question.

However, Paul buzzed in and got the answer wrong.

Jenny immediately appeared to lash out at him, hitting him on his arm.

Jenny appeared to punch Paul on Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Following the episode, Paul defended Jenny over the incident on Twitter.

He sarcastically wrote: “Just returned from shoulder surgery. What did I miss?”

At the time, Jenny also took to social media to diffuse the situation.

She wrote on her Instagram profile: “I didn’t *really* hurt him! Honest! Only last night my mate texted to say he appreciated me giving my teammates a congratulatory pat on the arm for a good answer…

Jenny and Paul appear on Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

“I’d forgotten the reverse was true…”

Meanwhile, Jenny recently addressed claims the show’s production team failed to follow coronavirus rules.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, she said: “Do you really think we’d be flouting laws, guidelines and common sense on national television in front of millions?

“Google ‘close contact cohort TV’ you’ll get a detailed explanation of what is involved. In short we were subject to repeated testing before/during recording.”

