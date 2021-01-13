The Chase star Jenny Ryan rattled some viewers on the ITV quiz show last night as they accused her of being ‘rude’ to a contestant.
Hopeful Stephanie got £4k in her cashbuilder before stepping up to face The Vixen.
The offers on the table were £1k, her own £4k or the high offer of £40k.
Read more: Beat The Chasers: Jenny Ryan hits back at claims she secretly dislikes Paul Sinha
Host Bradley Walsh asked which she would go for and Stephanie explained: “I’ve always said I’m never going to take the low, so £4k.”
Bradders replied: “That’s fine, that’s okay.”
What did Jenny Ryan say to The Chase contestant?
However, Jenny said: “I think that’s not quite the wise thing to do, the low offer is there to give you a bit more comfort and give you a much better chance of getting to the final. Never, ever say ‘never’, Stephanie.”
At that, Stephanie pulled a face and said: “Okay.”
I think that’s not quite the wise thing to do… never, ever say ‘never’.
In their head-to-head, the contestant evaded the chaser and afterwards, Jenny told the studio: “With respect to Stephanie, I feel there were a few that you totally guessed there.”
Stephanie admitted she had, replying: “Absolutely.”
But Brad said: “A guess is as good as anything, as long as you get back.”
What did The Chase viewers think?
On Twitter, viewers thought Jenny’s comments were ‘rude’ and ‘unnecessary’.
One observed: “She gave Jenny such a ‘couldn’t give a [bleep]’ look then #thechase.”
Another tweeted, with a sad face emoji: “Bit rude, Jenny #TheChase.”
A third put: “Jenny can stop her little digs cos Stephanie is back #TheChase.”
A fourth wrote: “Jenny is gutted she won after that lecture #TheChase.”
Bit rude Jenny 😟#TheChase
— pollyk (@joy9kat) January 12, 2021
Jenny can stop her little digs cos Stephanie is back #TheChase
— natalieO (@MrsO4life) January 12, 2021
Jenny is gutted she won after that lecture #TheChase
— jules 1 (@julesno6) January 12, 2021
“Why is Jenny being so rude to Stephanie and singling her out?” asked a fifth. “They’ve all guessed a few and taken the middle offer? #TheChase.”
Read more: The Chase contestant Pepe defended by viewers after she is trolled with ‘horrible’ comments
However, someone else responded: “Because it was a mediocre score, she passed on questions that she could have guessed, and £1k wouldn’t make that much difference to the final amount. It wasn’t simply down to the number of questions she answered.”
The original tweeter replied: “Even after she got through she made digs? It was rude and unnecessary. Doesn’t matter if she guessed, she still got through.”
ED! contacted ITV for comment.
Because it was a mediocre score, she passed on questions that she could have guessed, and £1k wouldn't make that much difference to the final amount. It wasn't simply down to the number of questions she answered.
— Tim Culley (@culleyTC) January 12, 2021
What did you think of yesterday’s episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.