The Chase host Bradley Walsh was missing from a Zoom meeting with the Chasers and fans were left baffled.

Quiz expert Paul Sinha shared a photo to Twitter on Thursday as he had a meeting with his fellow Chasers and who looked like producers for the game show.

Paul simply captioned the post: “Work meeting.”

The Chase fans baffled where Bradley Walsh is

Alongside Paul was Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett and new Chaser Darragh Ennis.

The Chase fans loved seeing the stars all together, but some wondered where host Bradley was.

One person tweeted: “Where’s Brad?”

Another suggested: “Bit too hi-tech for Bradley?”

Fans asked where Bradley was in the photo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third asked: “Where’s Bradley?” followed by a sad face emoji.

Shaun Wallace wows fans with appearance

Meanwhile, others became distracted by Shaun’s – aka The Dark Destroyer – “ripped” arms.

One gushed: “Look at the guns on The Dark Destroyer.”

Another said: “Wait a minute @TheShaunWallace is ripped?!!”

One commented: “Love all the Chasers, but Shaun is sat there looking like a SNACK.”

The Chasers had a work meeting over Zoom (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, one person made a comment about Anne’s hair on the call.

They wrote: “Why does Shaun look like he’s in a photo booth and Anne look like she has brushed her hair with a toffee apple?”

Anne replied: “I had not brushed my hair with ANYTHING, which is why it looked like that.”

Another fan was convinced ITV could be commissioning another series of Beat the Chasers.

They tweeted: “Oh please say this is about #BeatTheChasers being commissioned for another series.

The Chase fans stunned by Shaun’s ‘ripped’ arms (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“Best Zoom line-up working meeting ever!”

Earlier this week, ITV confirmed series two of Beat the Chasers received an average of 4.1million viewers across its seven-episode run.

However, it failed to reach the highs seen by the first series.

According to ITV, series one averaged 6.4 million viewers and pulled a 25% market share across the week.

