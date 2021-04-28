The Chase quizzer The Beast – aka Mark Labbett – lost in the final chase last night (Tuesday April 27) and fans were divided at seeing him lose out.

Let’s face it, The Beast losing doesn’t happen very often and he looked stung by the defeat.

Mark looked distraught (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Mark Labbett on The Chase yesterday?

There was a nailbiting conclusion to last night’s episode.

After two contestants made it back for the final chase with a pot of £15,000, Mark rubbed his hands with glee at the prospect of taking them down.

However, Steve and Liz notched up a very creditable 19 correct answers.

This put the pressure back on Mark, and he got off to a good start.

But soon things began to unravel.

He got several questions wrong, and soon he was up against it.

And when he finally lost to Steve and Liz, he looked as though he was going to explode.

How did viewers react?

However, viewers loved the fact Mark came apart at the seams.

One said: “Nice one – The Beast is fuming… £15,000!”

Another wrote: “Fuming there @MarkLabbett #TheChase.”

One tweeted: “Mark looks like he’s gonna cry.”

Another person added: “Not a happy Beast there!”

Meanwhile, others praised The Beast for his performance as one said: “Unlucky Mark!”

Another predicted earlier in the show: “The Beast is going to eat them all today. He’s in the zone.”

Mark wants his own show (Credit: ITV)

Mark thinks it’s ‘his turn’

Away from The Chase, Mark has put his hat into the ring to host his own show.

Fellow Chaser Anne Hegerty hosts her own quiz show, Britain’s Brightest Family as well as a celebrity version.

Paul Sinha also hosts Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown on ITV.

And now Mark wants a piece of the action.

On the Celebrity Consumer podcast, he said: “My agent is trying to get me some work.

“I’d love to host my own quiz show, like Anne’s got one and Paul’s got one – I hope it’s my turn at some point.”

