The Chase contestant beats The Beast
TV

The Chase: The Beast destroyed by contestant as she’s branded ‘best player ever’

Ali wowed viewers with her solo performance

By Rebecca Carter

The Chase viewers praised a contestant after her incredible solo performance against The Beast last night.

On Wednesday evening’s show, which was a repeat, Mo, Ali, Rebecca and Gary took on Chaser Mark Labbett – aka The Beast.

However, it was only Ali who made it back to the Final Chase after bagging £5,000.

The Chase contestant
Ali put on an incredible performance (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase?

Ali then went on to get an incredible 19 steps ahead of the Chaser.

Read more: Mark Labbett from The Chase details incredible 10-stone weight loss

Bradley Walsh told her: “Ali, great! I’ve got say when you said 16 [steps] before the break, I was like, ‘not really, not on your own.’

“19! Brilliant, well played.”

The Chase The Beast
Ali bagged £5,000 (Credit: ITV)

Did The Beast catch her?

The Beast then returned as he tried to catch up with Ali’s 19 steps.

However, she bagged four pushbacks and The Beast eventually ran out of time.

The Chaser said, “Give her a hug from me,” as Bradley walked over to Ali to give her a hug.

The host said: Well done, darling. Beasty boy, solo player.”

The Beast replied: “Put me under pressure, but you put me under the pressure so well played.”

The Beast on The Chase
The Beast didn’t manage to catch Ali (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Viewers were stunned on Twitter, with many calling Ali one of the “best players ever”.

One person said: “Ali is the best contestant I’ve ever seen. Knowledge bombs dropping everywhere.”

Another wrote: “Get in there Ali, possibly the best Chase I’ve ever seen, 19 on her own, incredible.”

One added: “One of the best players I’ve ever seen in the #finalchase unbelievable!”

Read more: The Chase: Twitter users poke fun at contestant Olivia as they ask if she ‘walked on by accident’

Others called the Final Chase also one of the best ever.

One tweeted: “That is the best Final Chase I have ever watched, wow.”

Another said: “This has to be one of the best Final Chases of all time.”

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, at 5pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Garraway speaks about husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek Draper after documentary
Princess Eugenie baby son
Princess Eugenie shares new photo of baby son August
When are the soaps on tonight? ITV and BBC One have changed their schedules
Coronation Street hit with Ofcom complaints over Grace’s racial profiling storyline
mark Billingham brother
Child killer brother of SAS: Who Dares Wins star Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham found dead in prison
This Morning on ITV
This Morning: ITV viewers baffled as Stephen Mulhern gatecrashes show