Mark Labbett Beat The Chasers
TV

Mark Labbett from The Chase details incredible 10-stone weight loss

The Beast is no more!

By Paul Hirons

The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed his incredible 10-stone weight loss.

Mark, 55, who is nicknamed The Beast on the hit ITV quiz show, has been showcasing his jaw-dropping weight loss on social media.

Mark, who stands at 6ft 6in, weighed 29 stone in 2003.

However, the star currently tips the scales at 19 stone and has revealed he can now buy regular trousers from department stores.

What did Mark Labbett say about his weight loss?

Speaking to The Sun, Mark revealed he’s the lightest he’s been in “25 years”.

“I’m now under 20 stone, and I am really feeling the difference, as well as seeing it.

Read more: Mark Labbett spills details on incredible five-stone weight loss on Loose Women

“I’m now down to a 44-inch waist, my chest is 54 inches, while my neck measurements are down to 19 inches, which is fantastic for me and the top end of a normal man’s range.

He added: “My knees really feel the difference. I will never be athletic again but I just move so much better for not carrying that extra weight.”

How did fans react?

Mark took to both Instagram and Twitter to share the news.

He said on Twitter after watching a repeat of The Chase: “Looking at that show from four years, boy have I lost some weight off my chin.”

After showing off slimmer versions of himself, his fans queued up to praise the weight loss.

You look amazing, great weight loss!

“Actually made me gasp. Wow, just wow,” one fan said.

Another wrote: “You look amazing, great weight loss!”

A third commented: “Wow, you look great. And some good weight loss there too.”

Mark Labbett Beat The Chasers
Mark on Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

What happened last year?

Last year, as the COVID pandemic ripped across the world, Mark was convinced he had contracted the virus.

That, coupled with his diabetes, made him think carefully about his weight.

Last year, he dropped five stone.

Read more: Mark Labbett weight loss: Fans say Chase star looks ‘much younger’ in new selfie

He said: “I basically didn’t eat for two weeks but since then the weight has continued to drop off because I have continued to eat sensibly. I knew I had to.

“I am still losing weight and beginning to notice the difference in photos which, I can assure you, are not ­Photoshopped!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

stacey solomon and joe swash buy new home
Stacey Solomon in tears as she buys ‘dream’ home with fiancé Joe Swash
itv good morning britain
ITV bosses ‘concerned about reputation of Good Morning Britain following Patsy Palmer fiasco’
bbc breakfast today
BBC Breakfast today: Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt replaced by Jon Kay and Rachel Burden
Charlie lawson
Coronation Street legend Charlie Lawson blasts young soap stars who are ‘obsessed with fame’
bbc line of duty
Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar subjected to ’embarrassing’ interview on BBC Breakfast
Ant McPartlin
Chris Packham calls for ‘police investigation’ amid I’m A Celebrity wildlife concerns