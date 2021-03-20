The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed his incredible 10-stone weight loss.

Mark, 55, who is nicknamed The Beast on the hit ITV quiz show, has been showcasing his jaw-dropping weight loss on social media.

Mark, who stands at 6ft 6in, weighed 29 stone in 2003.

However, the star currently tips the scales at 19 stone and has revealed he can now buy regular trousers from department stores.

What did Mark Labbett say about his weight loss?

Speaking to The Sun, Mark revealed he’s the lightest he’s been in “25 years”.

“I’m now under 20 stone, and I am really feeling the difference, as well as seeing it.

“I’m now down to a 44-inch waist, my chest is 54 inches, while my neck measurements are down to 19 inches, which is fantastic for me and the top end of a normal man’s range.

He added: “My knees really feel the difference. I will never be athletic again but I just move so much better for not carrying that extra weight.”

How did fans react?

Mark took to both Instagram and Twitter to share the news.

He said on Twitter after watching a repeat of The Chase: “Looking at that show from four years, boy have I lost some weight off my chin.”

After showing off slimmer versions of himself, his fans queued up to praise the weight loss.

You look amazing, great weight loss!

“Actually made me gasp. Wow, just wow,” one fan said.

Another wrote: “You look amazing, great weight loss!”

A third commented: “Wow, you look great. And some good weight loss there too.”

Mark on Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

What happened last year?

Last year, as the COVID pandemic ripped across the world, Mark was convinced he had contracted the virus.

That, coupled with his diabetes, made him think carefully about his weight.

Last year, he dropped five stone.

He said: “I basically didn’t eat for two weeks but since then the weight has continued to drop off because I have continued to eat sensibly. I knew I had to.

“I am still losing weight and beginning to notice the difference in photos which, I can assure you, are not ­Photoshopped!”