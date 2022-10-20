The Chase star Shaun Wallace shuts down marriage claims as he makes admission

The Chase star Shaun Wallace shut down marriage claims as he made an admission this afternoon (Thursday, October 20).

The quiz expert – aka The Dark Destroyer – made the claims during today’s Loose Women spin-off, Loose Men.

Shaun was a panellist on Loose Men today (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Shaun on Loose Men today

Today saw ITV air a special edition of Loose Women – Loose Men.

Joining Shaun on the panel today were Andi Peters, Diversity star Jordan Banjo, and former Strictly Come Dancing champ Ore Oduba.

At the beginning of the show, the panelists discussed whether lads’ holidays should be banned.

Shaun was of the opinion that they shouldn’t be.

He said that he had recently returned from a lads’ holiday to Albufeira in Portugal and it had been a lot of fun.

He also spoke about how you can absolutely have a relationship and go away on lads’ holidays, as there are “boundaries” that he knows not to cross.

Jordan then spoke about how he has to prepare well in advance with his wife to go on a night out, let alone a lads’ holiday.

Shaun hit back at claims about marriage during the show (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Shaun hits back at marriage claims

Sticking with the theme of married life, the panelists then debated whether people have fallen out of love with getting married.

It was during this discussion about whether marriage is old-fashioned that Shaun hit back at claims about love life status.

“I’ve never been married,” Shaun revealed during the chat.

“According to Wikipedia, I was married to a woman called Martha for 30 years,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

“But, marriage is not for everybody,” he continued.

He then went on to say that it’s a wonderful part of our society but argued that you don’t have to be married to be in an “honest, loving committed” relationship.

Shaun was cracking the jokes on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over Shaun’s jokes

This isn’t the first time that Shaun has been on the telly this week.

Just last night, he made an appearance on The Chase – an appearance that saw him divide viewers with some of his jokes.

When speaking to one of the contestants, Shaun asked: “You want to fly a Beaver [a type of plane], do you?”

“Yes,” the contestant replied. “Well, I don’t give a dam,” Shaun quipped. “Dam – beaver. Get it?”

“It’s going to be a long show,” Bradley Walsh sighed. Some viewers were of the same opinion as Brad.

“Gosh, Shaun makes me wince, jokes cringier than The Sinnerman’s,” one viewer tweeted.

“Shut up, Shaun. Please,” another begged.

However, some viewers were enjoying Shaun’s puns.

“Got to love Shaun and his dad jokes,” one viewer wrote.

