The Chase viewers have same complaint to make about Shaun Wallace

The Chase viewers all had the same complaint to make about Shaun Wallace during yesterday’s show (Wednesday, October 19).

Shaun – aka the Dark Destroyer – is known for cracking a joke or two during his appearances on the show, but they didn’t seem to be landing last night.

Shaun was the Chaser on last night's show

Shaun Wallace on The Chase

Yesterday evening’s edition of the show saw four new contestants take on Shaun in the hope of winning big.

The episode also saw Shaun try out some new jokes – to a mixed reception from the viewers at home.

Shaun’s “dad-jokes” as viewers branded them, started very early on in the show.

Shaun started out by pointing out the names on the contestant’s table – Naomi, Campbell, Kate, and Ross.

“We almost bagged ourselves a pair of supermodels,” he said. “Naomi Campbell, Kate Ross – should have been Moss, but still.”

Speaking to Ross, he then asked: “You want to fly a Beaver, do you?”

“Yes,” Ross replied. “Well, I don’t give a dam,” Shaun quipped. “Dam – beaver. Get it?”

“It’s going to be a long show,” Bradley Walsh sighed.

Bradley wasn't impressed by Shaun's jokes

Viewers make same complaint

Bradley wasn’t the only one to roll his eyes at Shaun’s jokes during yesterday evening’s show.

Some viewers were unimpressed with the 62-year-old’s quips and took to Twitter to complain.

“Gosh, Shaun makes me wince, jokes cringier than The Sinhaman’s,” one viewer tweeted.

“Shut up, Shaun. Please,” another viewer begged.

A third added: “How [bleep] are Shaun’s ‘jokes’.”

However, not everyone was hating Shaun’s humour during last night’s show.

“Got to love Shaun and his dad jokes,” one viewer tweeted.

“Shaun’s hilarious today lol,” another said.

“Pah ha ha Shaun pointing out the names lol,” a third laughed.

Shaun's jokes divided viewers

What else happened on The Chase

After Shaun’s jokes were out of the way, Ross, who had gone for the high offer of £22k, managed to evade the Dark Destroyer.

Next up to the plate was Kate. She racked up £5,000 in the cash builder, however, she went for the low offer of £1k. She too evaded Shaun.

Campbell was third up, but he was caught by Shaun whilst playing for £5,000.

Last up was Naomi, who racked up £7,000 in the cash builder. Naomi went for the high offer of £43k, however, she was unsuccessful in evading Shaun.

Playing for £23,000 in the Final Chase, Ross and Kate managed to put 15 steps between themselves and Shaun.

However, it wasn’t enough, as Shaun managed to catch up with them with four seconds remaining.

At the end of the show, Shaun brought out his “I don’t give a dam” joke once more, much to Bradley’s exasperation.

Turning to the camera he said: “Thank you so much for watching ladies and gentlemen.

“The Dark Destroyer’s tour in the comedy circuit doesn’t start at all.”

