The Chase viewers took to Twitter to fume over two ITV contestants’ behaviour during yesterday evening’s show (Tuesday, October 18).

Some viewers even went so far as to brand it a “disgrace”, with many in disbelief over what they’d just witnessed.

Nick from Liverpool was a contestant on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV The Chase last night?

Yesterday evening’s episode of The Chase featured another four contestants ready to take on The Vixen, aka Jenny Ryan.

First up to take on the Chaser was Nick, a 65-year-old retired police officer from Liverpool.

Nick got off to a good start, picking up £7,000 in the cash builder round.

However, he quickly made himself an enemy of the viewers when he decided to go for Jenny’s low offer of £2,000.

“I’m going to shock you,” he told host Bradley Walsh. “I’m going to take the two.”

“Yeah, that is shocking,” Bradley said as Jenny shook her head in disbelief.

Nick’s teammates couldn’t believe it either, with Laura seen gawping at him in shock.

Nick explained his decision, saying he’s “ok” in the cash builder and the Final Chase, but is a bit “ropey” in the actual Chase part.

The retired police officer successfully managed to evade Jenny, bringing the £2k back to the table.

Laura also angered viewers (Credit: ITV)

Another contestant angers viewers

Nick wasn’t the only contestant to anger viewers though.

Next up was Laura, a 41-year-old insurance underwriter from Bolton.

She didn’t do as well as Nick in the cash builder round, only answering two questions correctly. This meant that she only racked up £2,000.

When she finally faced Jenny, the Chaser gave her a high offer of £35k and a low offer of £1k.

Laura ultimately decided to follow in Nick’s footsteps and go for the low offer of £1k.

“I’ve come with nothing, so anything I get is going to be a bonus, isn’t it?” she said.

“I think that was the right decision,” Jenny told Laura.

Laura then went on to walk away with the £1,000, bringing her team’s total up to £3,000.

It then remained at that level after her other two teammates, Aiden and Vivienne, were caught by Jenny.

Viewers branded Nick and Laura’s behaviour a “disgrace” (Credit: ITV)

ITV The Chase viewers slam contestants

Laura and Nick were the only contestants in the Final Chase, and despite an admirable effort, Jenny still managed to catch up with them.

This meant that they went home empty-handed.

As expected, Nick and Laura’s decision to go for the low offers didn’t go down well with viewers at home.

A number of viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the duo’s behaviour.

“Catching up with #TheChase 1st player won 7k took the low offer 2k and [bleeped] it! Think I may turn it off in disgust!” one viewer ranted.

“The two low offer taking plonkers got [bleep] all,” another laughed.

“Why do people go on The Chase and go for the low offer one chance of going for big money disgrace,” a third ranted.

It’s probably best to avoid the low offers if you don’t want the viewers on your back!

