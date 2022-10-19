The Chase star Jenny Ryan hits back at viewers’ complaints: ‘Enjoying the rants tonight!’

The Chase star Jenny Ryan, aka the Vixen, hit back at viewers’ complaints on Twitter yesterday evening (Tuesday, October 18) following a controversial edition of the show.

The 40-year-old quizzer even went so far as to confess that she was “enjoying” viewers’ rants last night!

Jenny was the Chaser on last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Last night’s edition of The Chase featured a pretty controversial moment.

The moment which sparked a furious debate on Twitter occurred during the Final Chase.

The contestants had put 14 steps between themselves and Jenny, and now it was the Chaser’s turn to answer Bradley Walsh‘s questions.

It was one question – and Jenny’s answer – that got fans of the show talking.

“What colour top indicates semi-skimmed milk on bottles?” Bradley asked.

After a moment’s hesitation, Jenny answered, saying: “It’s… red and silver.”

“I’ll accept,” Bradley said, before continuing with his questioning.

Jenny eventually caught up with the contestants, answering 14 questions correctly with seven seconds remaining.

Bradley accepted Jenny’s answer – viewers didn’t (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers complain

Following Jenny’s milk answer, a number of viewers took to Twitter to claim that her answer was wrong.

Many argued that green is the colour of a top indicating semi-skimmed milk. However, Bradley’s question was about milk BOTTLES, not cartons.

“Thought green was semi-skimmed milk! It is here,” one viewer tweeted.

“Semi-skimmed milk carton tops are green (or white) NOT RED which is skimmed milk,” another wrote.

“Incorrect answer from #TheVixen given as correct? They were one correct answer away from winning!”

“#TheChase cheating yet again! What [bleeping] idiot is in charge of these questions? Since when is semi-skimmed milk red & silver? Funny I’ve only ever bought semi-skimmed IT’S GREEN!” a third ranted.

Some viewers defended Jenny’s answer though.

“Glass bottles delivered by the milkman have a red and silver top, which is why Brad said he’d accept it,” they wrote.

Jenny hit back at viewers complaints during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Jenny Ryan hits back over The Chase on Twitter

Following the show, Jenny took to Twitter to hit back at viewers’ complaints.

In a tweet for her 109.3k followers to see, she wrote: “Enjoying the milk rants tonight!

“People – green hasn’t ALWAYS been the colour for semi-skimmed,” she continued.

“I’m an old lady who remembers glass bottles with foil lids, and green wasn’t a feature in th’olden days.”

Plenty of viewers took to the replies to back the star’s claim up.

“That’s when you had cream on top of the milk!!!” one viewer reminicsed.

“We get it delivered from milkman and semi-skimmed has a red and silver foil top,” another said.

“We still have glass bottles with foil lids here in north Northumberland – blue for skimmed and red for semi-skimmed is the colour code these days,” a third wrote.

“To be fair Bradley didn’t mention glass bottles but yes I remember them glass bottles, showing my age also,” another said.

