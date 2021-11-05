The Chase viewers have hit out at Shaun Wallace after a solo contestant beat him in the final chase in yesterday’s episode (Thursday November 4).

Shaun – nicknamed the ‘Dark Destroyer’ – is a popular tell fave with legions of fans.

But even he took his hat off to contestant Tina as she beat him to take home the cash.

Tina beat Shaun in the final chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Shaun on The Chase yesterday?

Tina was part of a hilarious line-up that included Elvis, Adele and Prince.

But after Elvis left the building and Adele said hello and then goodbye – and Prince didn’t do any better – Tina found herself on her own.

Read more: The Chase: Shaun Wallace’s tragic reason behind doing 2,000 sit-ups each day

Earlier she had boasted that she had a “high IQ” and she put it to the test against Shaun in the final chase.

And while Shaun was bang on form in the head-to-heads he lost out to Tina, who was flying solo.

She scored 17 points and Shaun had no answer.

#TheChase Shaun proving once again that he is the worst chaser — keithmc (@KeithMcCormac17) November 4, 2021

Tina would be a better chaser than Shaun. #thechase — Craig (@LFCRD) November 4, 2021

Sean's not having a good day in the office today 🙄🙄#TheChase — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) November 4, 2021

Fair play to her but that is awful from Shaun (again!) #TheChase — Dave (@LTFC_Dave) November 4, 2021

How did viewers react to Tina’s win?

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Shaun’s performance, with one person calling him the “worst chaser”.

“#TheChase Shaun proving once again that he is the worst chaser,” one said.

Another wrote: “Tina would be a better chaser than Shaun. #TheChase.”

A third commented: “Shaun’s not having a good day in the office today #TheChase.”

Finally, one viewer said: “Fair play to her but that is awful from Shaun (again!) #TheChase.”

Shaun lost out again in the final chase (Credit: ITV)

Has it happened before?

It’s not the first time The Chase star Shaun Wallace has been criticised for his performance on the hit ITV quiz show.

Last month a team of three managed to escape capture in the final chase and bag £11,000.

Read more: The Chase: Shaun Wallace divides viewers as team beat him in £11k win

One viewer said on Twitter: “Shaun loses more than the rest of the chasers.”

Others suggested he should be replaced.