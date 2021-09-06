The Chase star Shaun Wallace keeps in shape and often wows his fans with his ripped physique.

However, the quiz expert, 61, once revealed the sad reason why he would do 2,000 sit-ups a day.

Earlier this year, Shaun opened up about his fitness journey on The Chaser’s Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles.

He explained that his father died from motor neurone disease in 2014 and his mum battles dementia.

Shaun had a gruelling workout routine (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The Chase: Shaun Wallace’s fitness journey

At the time, Shaun did his gruelling workout on the programme.

Read more: The Chase: Shaun Wallace stuns viewers as he shows off new beard

He explained to the cameras: “Every morning when I wake up I do 2,000 sit ups because my mum suffers from dementia.

“My dad sadly died from motor neurone disease and it really saddened me to see them physically degenerate.”

Shaun opened up about his reasons behind doing 2,000 sit-ups (Credit: ITV)

Shaun added: “Whilst I know I can’t delay the inevitable I know I can postpone it by keeping myself physically and mentally sharp.”

Meanwhile, Shaun previously spoke about losing his father.

He explained to the Express in 2018 that he rushed to the hospice where his dad was being looked after when he was told he was dying.

Shaun said: “I said my piece, I kissed him and I said my goodbyes.

“So on Father’s Day I lay flowers, say a few words and remember the things he has done for me.”

Shaun recently returned for new episodes of The Chase (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shaun is back for new episodes of The Chase and recently stunned viewers with his new beard.

The star – known as The Dark Destroyer on the game show – sported a grey, fuzzy beard during an episode last week.

As he walked out on set, host Bradley Walsh said: “What have you come as?

“You’re no longer the Dark Destroyer. Honestly, he’s supposed to be menacing, but he’s like your favourite uncle now.”

And viewers loved the look, as one person said on Twitter: “Shaun looks better with a beard.”

Another gushed: “I had to do a double take at the TV. That beard looks good on The Dark Destroyer.”

Read more: The Chase: Anne Hegerty stuns viewers as she debuts new haircut

One added: “Shaun with a beard. Woof!”

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, from 5pm.

Do you enjoy watching The Chase? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.