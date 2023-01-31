The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh came under fire for his behaviour during yesterday’s show (Monday, January 30).

Some viewers took to Twitter to complain about the 62-year-old, with some branding his behaviour “patronising”.

Bradley’s behaviour came under fire (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh do yesterday?

Yesterday saw another four contestants take on the Chaser in the hope of winning big.

The first contestant up evaded the Beast after picking up £9,000 in the cash builder, however, the second player was caught.

Third up was Joe, however, he too was caught by The Beast, aka Mark Labbett.

Last up was Angeline, who bagged £8,000 in the cash builder and bought it back to the table.

Bradley congratulated Angeline for some of her “guesses” and called her “lucky” too at one point.

This didn’t go down well with some viewers.

Bradley’s behaviour was slammed (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers slam presenter Bradley Walsh’s behaviour

However, Bradley’s behaviour came under fire, with some unimpressed viewers branding him “patronising”.

“Bradley patronising the woman. No Brad, she wasn’t lucky,” one viewer tweeted.

Another took issue with Bradley saying the questions were “tricky”.

One wrote: “For the last time, Brad, it’s not tricky.”

Another added: “They were not tough, Bradley.”

After the team lost in the Final Chase, Bradley‘s behaviour was slammed by viewers again.

“Too much analysis for my liking,” another said.

Bradley’s habit of guessing answers also irritated some viewers.

“Wish Bradley would stop guessing the answers [eye-roll emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

Shaun was on form earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam ‘worst performance ever’

Bradley’s bad behaviour comes not long after viewers hit out at a team’s performance in the Final Chase.

In an episode that aired on Thursday, January 20, a team of four put just 12 steps between themselves and Shaun Wallace in the final round.

The Dark Destroyer caught up with them with one minute and three seconds remaining.

To say viewers were unimpressed would be an understatement.

Was that the worst-ever performance for a full house?

“Was that the worst-ever performance for a full house? A pathetic 12 and caught with a minute and 3 seconds to spare?” one viewer tweeted.

“Full team of 4 players with a total of 12 caught by The Chaser Shaun having 1min 03 sec left. Totally dominated them!” another said.

“12, is a car crash,” a third wrote.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

