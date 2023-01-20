The Chase viewers took to Twitter to slam the “worst performance ever” from the contestants yesterday evening (Thursday, January 19).

Viewers were stunned at how poor the contestants did yesterday, with some branding their performance a “car crash”.

Four players made it to the final round (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw another four contestants take on the Chaser.

The Chaser yesterday was Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer.

First up to face him was Matt. He racked up £2,000 in the cash builder and managed to bring it back to the table as he evaded Shaun.

Next up was Sangita, who picked up £5,000 in the cash builder. She too managed to evade Shaun and book a slot in the final round.

Third to take on the Chaser was Ryan. After accumulating £5,000 in the cash builder, he too stayed out of Shaun’s clutches.

Last up was Joana. She picked up £6,000 in the cash builder and joined her teammates in the Final Chase.

Shaun was on the programme yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

The players did pretty well in their individual rounds, racking up £18,000 to play for in the Final Chase.

However, that’s when the wheels fell off.

Despite there being four of them, the players only managed to put 12 steps between themselves and Shaun.

Shaun made light work of them.

The Dark Destoyer managed to catch up with the team with one minute and three seconds still left on the clock.

“A lot of people don’t make it this far, it just wasn’t our day,” Bradley Walsh told the team at the end.

They then left empty-handed, whilst Shaun left with another notch on his belt.

Shaun easily caught up with the team (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers slam team’s performance on Twitter

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t impressed with the team’s performance yesterday.

“Was that the worst ever performance for a full house? A pathetic 12 and caught with a minute and 3 seconds to spare?” one The Chase viewer tweeted.

“Full team of 4 players with a total of 12 caught by The Chaser Shaun having 1min 03 sec left. Totally dominated them!” another wrote.

Was that the worst ever performance for a full house?

“12, is a car crash,” a third said.

“That has to be one of if not thee worst ever performances by a full-house team in the final chase on #TheChase,” another tweeted.

Someone else added: “Got to be one of the worst full house teams in #thechase history.”

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

