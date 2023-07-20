The Chase star Paul Sinha has shared a “massive loss” with his followers on Twitter.

The show’s much-loved Sinnerman today (July 20) paid tribute to a fellow quizzing legend, who has sadly passed away.

Paul Sinha shared a ‘massive loss’ with fans today (Credit: ITV)

Chaser pays tribute to fellow quizzer

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, The Chase star retweeted a post from quiz account All Things Quiz.

A very sad day.

It read: “The news has just been shared that Didier Bruyere has passed away. For those that knew him this is devastating news. He was a huge quiz talent, but more importantly we have lost a truly lovely human being. Our deepest condolences to his wife Anna, family and friends.”

Paul added his own moving words to this, saying: “RIP the 2022 World Champion. A massive loss to his family, friends and the wider quiz community. A very sad day.”

Frenchman Didier Bruyere was a renowned member of the quizzing community. He was one of the winners of the 2022 World Quizzing Championships, where Paul himself also won the Entertainment category. The two of them had also regularly taken part in the European Quizzing Championships together.

Paul Sinha health update

The news comes as Paul continues to battle with the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

The 53-year-old star was first diagnosed with the degenerative disorder in 2019. Paul recently shared the toll it has taken on his life. He no longer drives and said he is “much more dependent on my husband than I used to be.”.

He also said: “Everything is slower in general. To go to an event, I have to wake up an hour earlier than I otherwise would have done.”

A new episode of The Chase will air tonight at 5pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

