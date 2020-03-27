The Chase viewers think Paul Sinha had 'easy' questions as he beats team

Viewers of The Chase think the Chaser had "easy" questions on tonight's show (Friday, March 27).

Paul Sinha - aka The Sinnerman - went up against Kay, John and Sally as they tried to win £36,000.

Kay bagged £3,000 in her cash builder but decided to go for the high offer.

Kay brought back £30,000 for the team on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

When asked how she would spend any money won on the game show, Kay admitted she wants a Chanel purse and to give her husband Roger a facelift.

After her teammates advised her to stick with her £3,000, Kay decided to go for a high offer of £30,000.

Wow he’s getting them right easy for him tonight.

Host Bradley Walsh praised Kay for her brave move.

Kay managed to beat The Sinnerman and added the £30k to the team's prize fund.

Her teammates John and Sally were up next and they played for £3,000 each.

The team were beat by the Chaser (Credit: ITV)

Both players beat The Sinnerman and made it back to the team.

Kay, John and Sally played for £36,000 and bagged 17 steps ahead of the Chaser.

Unfortunately, The Sinnerman caught them with 24 seconds remaining.

Viewers were gutted for the team and some thought the Chaser had easy questions.

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "Some easy questions there for Paul."

Viewers think Paul Sinha had easy questions (Credit: ITV)

Another commented: "Wow he’s getting them right easy for him tonight."

One tweeted: "Easy win for the Sinnerman it would appear."

A fourth added: "Literally no point in watching #TheChase anymore they never win boring."

Elsewhere, many fans were left gushing over John.

One person said on Twitter: "Okay, this guy is one of the fittest guys I've ever laid eyes."

Another wrote: "Is anyone else licking their TV screen? It’s been a long week."

A third added: "Anyone know where we can find John from tonight's The Chase on Twitter or Instagram, I need to see more," followed by heart eye emojis.

The Chase returns to ITV on Monday, March 30, at 5pm.

