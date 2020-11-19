The Chase welcomed Darragh Ennis onto the show this afternoon after teasing viewers about its new mystery chaser.

Host Bradley Walsh welcomed Darragh, whose nickname is The Menace, into the studio for the first time on Thursday (November 19) afternoon.

Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis made his debut on The Chase today (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Darragh Ennis’ first episode of The Chase?

Bradley said, as the quizzer walked onto the set: “The Dublin Dynamo! All the way from the Emerald Isle… D. Ennis The Menace.”

The first contestant beat Darragh Ennis to make it back to the team, as did the second.

Darragh Ennis struggled with the first two contestants (Credit: ITV)

Bradley asked: “How are you finding it? How are you feeling, how are you getting into it?”

“Oh I love it, how could you not love this?” Darragh said. “It’s great.”

“Even though you’re getting a thrashing?” Brad joked.

“Thrashing’s a bit harsh…” Darragh argued, but Bradley insisted: “Hmmm, I’d say thrashing.”

However, Darragh caught the third and fourth contestants. In the final chase, they set up 16 steps to beat – and he caught them with just a few seconds remaining.

Bradley Walsh joked that Darragh took a “thrashing” from the first couple of contestants (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers think of the new chaser?

On Twitter, viewers were stunned. ITV has been teasing viewers about Darragh for the last few weeks, but fans of the show were starting to think they would never get to see him.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the newcomer and some weren’t too keen, as one wrote: “I’m not sure about the new chaser. #TheChase.”

This new lad hasn’t got off to the best start mind.

Another said: “#TheChase the new chaser has about as much charisma as a box of Ready Brek.”

A third tweeted: “The new chaser might be a one-show wonder at this rate #TheChase.”

A fourth said: “This new lad hasn’t got off to the best start mind #TheChase.”

New chaser a ‘highlight of 2020’

Others, however, loved Darragh.

“A new chaser is one of the only highlights of 2020,” said one.

“I’m quite liking this new chaser but he needs to get rid of that dodgy bootlace tie thing,” said a second.

Someone else tweeted: “Love the new chaser he’s a beast #TheChase.”

“Really liking the new chaser,” said another. “Looking forward to him chasing loads of quiz heads. #thechase #chaser #ieatchewies.”

Darragh has said of his new role on the show: “I’m so pleased to be the sixth Chaser. It’s brilliant to be on such an amazing quiz team, and so much fun working with Bradley Walsh. It’s such an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to take on more contestants!”

Bradders said: “Another Chaser? ANOTHER CHASER? That’s another person cleverer than me on The Chase. I must have words with the producers. But I can’t wait to educate Darragh on the important things in life; custard creams, cowboy films and real ale.”

