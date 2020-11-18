The Chase contestant Rebecca was corrected by Bradley Walsh on the show today after she called him a cockney.

During Wednesday (November 18) afternoon’s episode, the 26-year-old from Leeds told the host she works as a German translator.

The Chase featured German translator Rebecca, from Leeds (Credit: ITV)

What did Bradley Walsh say on The Chase?

After Rebecca took her cash-builder round and stepped up to face chaser Jenny Ryan, The Vixen made a joke about Brad and said she struggled to understand him.

And when Rebecca got in on the gag, Bradley corrected her about where he was brought up.

On The Chase, Rebecca joked that she couldn’t translate cockney (Credit: ITV)

“Hello, be prepared Rebecca,” Jenny said, adding: “It’s a good job you’re a translator, I think you can help me out.

Read more: The Chase: New chaser Darragh Ennis ‘teases’ leave ITV viewers frustrated

“Sometimes I can’t tell a word he’s saying.”

Rebecca then said: “I don’t do cockney.”

Awkward laughter followed, while Bradders stood looking flabbergasted.

“Ouch!” Jenny said.

The Chase Bradley Walsh corrects contestant Rebecca (Credit: ITV)

Brad then turned to Rebecca and said: “I’ll have you know, I’m from Hertfordshire. I’m from Watford in Hertfordshire, in actual fact Leavesden.

“Do you know where Leavesden is? Harry Potter film studios.

“That’s where I worked, I worked for Rolls Royce.”

I’ll have you know, I’m from Hertfordshire. I’m from Watford in Hertfordshire, in actual fact Leavesden

He continued, slipping into a jokey posh accent: “I’m actually a jet engineer don’t you know. Not just a cockney person.”

“Apologies!” Rebecca said and Bradley replied, still putting on a posh voice: “Accepted.”

Rebecca and two of her fellow contestants, Richard and Alex, made it to the final round and ended up winning £20k each.

The Chase Bradley Walsh corrects contestant Rebecca (Credit: ITV)

Jenny Ryan pokes fun at Bradley Walsh’s age

It follows an episode earlier this week that saw Jenny mock Bradley Walsh‘s age.

The Vixen quipped that Brad was old enough to have bought the first ever number one album by a British artist when it was released.

Read more: The Chase: Bradley Walsh stunned as Jenny Ryan mocks his age

The presenter had read out the question: “Who had the first album by a British act to reach Number One in the UK?”

When the contestant got it wrong, Brad said he thought it had been an easy question and Jenny joked, leaving him speechless: “Well, you’re old enough to have bought it.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.