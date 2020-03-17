The Chase fans amused as Mark Labbett shuts down 'cocky' contestant

Viewers of The Chase were left amused as Mark Labbett hilariously shut down a contestant's joke.

Teacher Liam appeared on Tuesday evening's show (March 17) and bagged £2,000 in his cash builder round.

He went up against Chaser Mark - aka The Beast - and was quick to poke fun at the quiz expert.

Mark shut down Liam's joke (Credit: ITV)

Liam was offered to take either a low offer of £2, to stick with his £2,000 or a high offer of £40,000.

He said: "I'm going to stick with the £2,000 and with us both being teachers, hopefully I can teach this guy a lesson today."

We didn't know if Mark was in the car slowing us down.

But Mark hit back: "The man who can't work out 90 miles in three hours is 30 mph is not going to teach me anything," referring to a question Liam got wrong in his cash builder.

Host Bradley Walsh pointed out: "We didn't know if there were any speed bumps slowing us down."

Liam then said: "And we didn't know if Mark was in the car slowing us down."

Liam was keen to make jokes during his appearance on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

As Liam managed to beat The Beast in the round, Liam poked fun once again.

He said: "Taught him a lesson he won't forget!" to which Mark said: "I'm going to enjoy the final Chase."

Liam then punched his fist in the air to celebrate his victory.

Liam and his teammate Karl made it through to the final Chase and played for £8,000.

Mark decided to have one last dig at Liam as he said: "They could mesh beautifully or I could see Liam completely getting in Karl's way."

Some people weren't keen on Liam (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately for the team, The Beast beat them after they managed to get just 12 questions right.

He said: "Didn't play particularly well. Unlucky guys."

Viewers shared their thoughts on the digs between Mark and Liam.

One person said: "Liam irritating #TheBeast @MarkLabbett as much as he is the rest of us!!"

Another wrote: "The Beast is getting salty #thechase."

A third added: "Mark does NOT like this guy. He is super annoying though! Trying to be a funny guy!"

A fourth tweeted: "You’ve got to love Mark Labbett and his put downs, he looks naffed off with the little school teacher."

India Willoughby was also watching and branded Liam "cocky".

The Chase returns to ITV tomorrow, Wednesday March 18, at 5pm.

