Paul Sinha supports Mark Labbett following his ‘breakdown’ on The Chase: ‘Was utterly demoralised’

Paul Sinha has shown support for his fellow The Chase co-star, Mark Labbett, following his “breakdown” on the hit ITV show.

The 53-year-old took to Twitter to support his co-star earlier today (Thursday, October 19).

The Beast opened up on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett supported by The Chase co-star Paul Sinha

Last night, Mark took to Twitter to make a shock revelation. The star revealed that he’d had a “breakdown” prior to playing against a “star” team in the Final Chase in last night’s episode.

“I had a breakdown prior to the final chase, was utterly demoralised by yet another star team :(,” he said in a tweet for his 156k followers to see.

However, his co-star, Paul Sinha, was quick to show his support.

“It’s easily lost we’re not robots, we’re human beings trying our best. Whatever you see on screen is a snapshot of us at an unspecified moment sometime in the last 18 months,” he tweeted.

“We could have been under stress for any number of reasons, much of [which] may be long forgotten.”

Paul supported his co-star (Credit: ITV)

Fans send their support to The Chase stars Paul Sinha and Mark Labbett

Fans of the show – and of the duo – took to the replies to send their support.

“I think actually it’s quite reassuring to the rest of us that you show your human side occasionally,” one fan tweeted.

“Anyone can have a bad day,” another said. “Sorry to hear that, though was clear you weren’t yourself. Hope you’re back to your brilliant bullying best soon. You’ll always be the chaser we fear the most (well, maybe second to @anne_hegerty lol),” a third said to Mark.

“We’re human at the end of the day, and you absolutely did your best. It was one of the best shows for a long time, and you were part of our enjoyment in watching it. You’ll always be one of the best and never forget it,” another said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Walsh (@bradderswalsh)

Bradley Walsh slammed

In other The Chase-related news, the show’s host, Bradley Walsh came under fire recently thanks to an Instagram video.

Brad shared a video to Instagram on Saturday, 7 October asking fans to donate to the My Name’s Doddie Foundation. It was set up by rugby player Doddie Weir after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

However, his impassioned speech to camera came under fire from some fans, who took to the comment section slamming Brad for seemingly reading off a script.

“Well read!” one said. “Would have been more genuine if he hadn’t been reading it. Shame on you Brad!” another wrote.

However, some fans were quick to defend the former Doctor Who star. “Why??? He got the message out there, maybe he literally just got that news and wanted to get it right, same end result,” one fan said.

