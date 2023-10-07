Blankety Blank host Bradley Walsh may be a fan favourite but that doesn’t mean he’s immune to trolling.

Earlier this week Bradley returned to social media, sharing a video message with his Instagram followers. He explained that he’d taken a break from the platform and revealed a pretty cryptic reason for doing so.

Now it seems he might have been right to stay away, with a handful of trolls calling the star’s authenticity into question.

Blankety Blank host Bradley Walsh trolled

Bradley shared a video to Instagram earlier today (October 7) asking fans to donate to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. It was set up by rugby player Doddie Weir after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Bradley explained that actor Jamie Bamber and rugby star Kenny Logan have been raising money for the charity. He posted a video urging people to donate. It was captioned: “Hello Instas. Jamie Bamber, Kenny Logan and the gang have been walking from Edinborough to Paris in support of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“They’re delivering the match ball for tonight’s game. SCOTLAND V IRELAND. Good luck to them all I sa !! If you wish to donate please go to @kennylogansrwcchallenge or @imjamiebamber to donate.”

He then urged: “Be kind – their feet must be hurting and if they’ve ridden I hope the saddle never fell off. Love to you all, Brad XXX.”

The trolls come out – but Brad’s fans aren’t playing!

However, kindness was clearly the last thing on the minds of some of Bradley’s followers.

In the video, Bradley was seen delivering an impassioned speech to camera. However, some cruel trolls picked up on the fact that Bradley appeared to be reading the speech from a script off camera.

As a result, one declared: “Well read!” A second said: “Would have been more genuine if he hadn’t been reading it. Shame on you Brad!”

However, Bradley’s fans certainly weren’t taking it lying down, with the trolls quickly put in their place.

“Why??? He got the message out there, maybe he literally just got that news and wanted to get it right, same end result,” said one. Another added: “I’m more concerned with why they are doing it as opposed to whether Bradley Walsh read his announcement.”

A third agreed and said: “Really!! At the end of the day he is supporting a good cause. Good grief man have some kindness eh!”

