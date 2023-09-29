Take our The Chase-style quiz and see how many of these questions you can answer

We’ve always fancied our chances against The Beast or The Governess (doesn’t mean we’d actually beat them…). And now, ED! has come up 15 The Chase style questions to test you at home. Just add Bradley Walsh for the full experience (he probably costs a fair few quid to hire, though).
Remember – there are no Cash Builders, no pushbacks and you can’t be any steps closer to home… because you’re probably there already. This quiz is just for fun!
15 The Chase style questions in our quiz!
1) Who discovered penicillin?
Ian Fleming
Alexander Fleming
Bob Fleming
2) How many grams are there in a tonne?
1,000,000
10,000,000
100,000,000
3) Where is Robin Hood believed to be buried?
Nottinghamshire
Derbyshire
West Yorkshire
4) How many grandchildren did the late Queen Elizabeth have?
6
8
10
5) Which character has made the third most appearances in Corrie, after Ken Barlow and Rita Sullivan?
Gail Platt
Audrey Roberts
Percy Sugden
6) Which streaming service has revived Neighbours, after it was axed in 2022?
Netflix
Hulu
Amazon
7) Where would you find the external occipital protuberance on a human body?
Belly button
Back of the head
Heel
8) Who’s the biggest selling girl group in UK music history?
Banarama
Spice Girls
Little Mix
9) Which one of these footballers hasn’t scored over 50 goals for England?
Gary Lineker
Wayne Rooney
Harry Kane
10) How many sections is a dartboard divided into?
15
20
25
11) Where is the Lickey Hills park?
New York
Shanghai
Birmingham
12) Who was the UK’s third female PM?
Margaret Thatcher
Theresa May
Liz Truss
13) What job did an ‘arkwright’ do?
Carved wooden dolls
Wooden chest carpentry
Mended wooden barrels
14) Complete this famous singing trio: Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, and…?
Maurice Gibb
Tony Gibb
Neville Gibb
15) Where is it officially the rainiest part of the UK?
Snowdonia
Manchester
Jura
ANSWERS
1) Alexander Fleming
2) 1,000,000
3) West Yorkshire
4) 8
5) Gail Platt
6) Amazon
7) Back of the head
8) Spice Girls
9) Gary Lineker
10) 20
11) Birmingham
12) Liz Truss
13) Wooden chest carpentry
14) Maurice Gibb
15) Snowdonia
