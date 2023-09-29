Take our The Chase-style quiz and see how many of these questions you can answer

We’ve always fancied our chances against The Beast or The Governess (doesn’t mean we’d actually beat them…). And now, ED! has come up 15 The Chase style questions to test you at home. Just add Bradley Walsh for the full experience (he probably costs a fair few quid to hire, though).

Remember – there are no Cash Builders, no pushbacks and you can’t be any steps closer to home… because you’re probably there already. This quiz is just for fun!

Our quiz doesn’t include actual Chasers… but see how you fare anyway! (Credit: ITV)

15 The Chase style questions in our quiz!

1) Who discovered penicillin?

Ian Fleming

Alexander Fleming

Bob Fleming

2) How many grams are there in a tonne?

1,000,000

10,000,000

100,000,000

3) Where is Robin Hood believed to be buried?

Nottinghamshire

Derbyshire

West Yorkshire

4) How many grandchildren did the late Queen Elizabeth have?

6

8

10

5) Which character has made the third most appearances in Corrie, after Ken Barlow and Rita Sullivan?

Gail Platt

Audrey Roberts

Percy Sugden

6) Which streaming service has revived Neighbours, after it was axed in 2022?

Netflix

Hulu

Amazon

7) Where would you find the external occipital protuberance on a human body?

Belly button

Back of the head

Heel

8) Who’s the biggest selling girl group in UK music history?

Banarama

Spice Girls

Little Mix

9) Which one of these footballers hasn’t scored over 50 goals for England?

Gary Lineker

Wayne Rooney

Harry Kane

10) How many sections is a dartboard divided into?

15

20

25

11) Where is the Lickey Hills park?

New York

Shanghai

Birmingham

12) Who was the UK’s third female PM?

Margaret Thatcher

Theresa May

Liz Truss

13) What job did an ‘arkwright’ do?

Carved wooden dolls

Wooden chest carpentry

Mended wooden barrels

14) Complete this famous singing trio: Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, and…?

Maurice Gibb

Tony Gibb

Neville Gibb

15) Where is it officially the rainiest part of the UK?

Snowdonia

Manchester

Jura

Would your performance see you through to the Final Chase? (Credit: ITV)

ANSWERS

1) Alexander Fleming

2) 1,000,000

3) West Yorkshire

4) 8

5) Gail Platt

6) Amazon

7) Back of the head

8) Spice Girls

9) Gary Lineker

10) 20

11) Birmingham

12) Liz Truss

13) Wooden chest carpentry

14) Maurice Gibb

15) Snowdonia

