Bradley Walsh reveals he ‘had to get off social media for a while’ as he makes return with huge announcement

Bradley Walsh has made a return to Instagram after eight months away. He came back online to share big news with his fans.

The Chase presenter revealed he ‘had to get off social media’, but that now he’s back with an announcement.

Bradley Walsh ‘had to get off social media’

Sharing a video with his 903k followers, Bradley spoke directly to them. He said: “Hello Instas, long time no speak, my sincere apologies. I had to get off social media for a while because I didn’t know who to believe. Very true.”

He then continued to make his big announcement: “But believe this: For the first time in 17 years I’m going to do a live theatre show. It’s a one off, I’m not on tour.”

Bradley then told fans it was being held at The Milton Keynes Theatre on Sunday October 15 and “it’s a precursor for a much bigger gig I’m going to be doing in November, televised.”

He revealed it would feature “tunes, gags and stories of my life and times in showbusiness” as well as a 20-piece big band.

“It won’t happen again, by the way,” he finished.

The presenter’s last post on the social media site was on January 31. He shared a behind the scenes video of Beat The Chasers.

However he made no mention of taking a break from the site at that point.

Bradley has lots going on work-wise – he also hosts The Chase! (Credit: ITV)

Bradley on the box

Meanwhile, he is busy gearing up to host the reboot of Gladiators alongside his son Barney. The duo captured fans when they appeared together on ITV series Breaking Dad, during which they travelled the world together exploring and having adventures that pushed Bradley to his limits!

Barney has since gone on to join the cast of Casualty.

Bradley also hosts The Chase and Beat the Chasers on ITV. Earlier this year he sparked rumours of a Coronation Street return after playing Danny Baldwin on the soap for two years.

He was pictured outside a hotel with former co-star Barbara Knox after they had lunch together. They had been filming something, however, it soon turned out Bradley is hosting the Coronation Street special on Barbara, who turns 90 today (September 30) rather than a Corrie return.

