Bradley Walsh sparks rumours of Coronation Street return as he reunites with soap legend

Former Coronation Street star Bradley Walsh has sparked rumours of a return to the soap after he was spotted dining with an old co-star while on a break from filming a mystery project together. Could this lunch date herald a return to Weatherfield for Bradley?

As reported by The Sun today (Friday, June 30), Bradley dined with former co-star Barbara Knox, who plays Rita Tanner on the soap. They shared a meal at an exclusive hotel restaurant on Wednesday.

Members of staff at Lytham St. Annes’ Grand Hotel then shared a snap of the pair on the business’s Instagram page.

Corrie stars Bradley Walsh and Barbara Knox reunite after ‘filming’ together

In the pictures, Bradley and Barbara posed with members of staff outside the hotel and around the kitchen and dining area. A caption accompanying the post explained that the former Corrie co-stars had been filming earlier in the day.

“It was lovely to welcome Bradley Walsh and Barbara Knox for lunch today while they took a short break from filming in the local area,” read the caption.

The hotel is located just over an hour away from Greater Manchester – which is where Coronation Street is usually filmed. Could the lunch date have come amidst a surprise return to the soap for Bradley?

Who did Bradley Walsh play on Coronation Street?

Bradley played businessman Danny Baldwin on the soap from 2004 – 2006. Danny originally moved to Weatherfield to help uncle Mike Baldwin with his business, Underworld.

Soon after that, Danny’s wife Frankie joined him on the Street, along with his two sons. He later learned that his s0-called uncle Mike was actually his biological father, and that he was the product of an affair.

After Mike’s death, Danny’s life turned into something of a downward spiral, being blackmailed by Leanne Battersby for the deeds to Underworld. He later discovered that son Jamie was having an affair with his wife, Frankie (thankfully not Jamie’s biological mother!).

Selling Underworld, Danny moved to Spain in 2006, and has not been seen in Weatherfield since. But could Bradley return to the role?

