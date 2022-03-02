The Chase viewers vow to ‘start petition’ after contestant’s plea

A contestant on The Chase called Margot has won over viewers on tonight’s show after revealing her plans if she won any money.

Margot, 91, explained to host Bradley Walsh that she would buy a big new TV if she bagged any cash today.

However, Chaser Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan beat the team and they went home with nothing.

This left many viewers gutted and they joked about starting a petition to get Margot her telly!

What happened on The Chase tonight?

Tonight’s episode saw Margot join fellow contestants Ria, Tom and Colin.

Speaking to Bradley before her cash builder, Margot said: “You want to know a bit about me?

“I’m 91, I live in Maidenhead. However, I wasn’t born in England. I was born in Germany.”

She continued: “I arrived in 1939, with my parents and sisters. We arrived in the east end of London.

“But I’ve written a book, 10 years ago and I’m more surprised than you that at 91 I’m still here.”

When asked what she would spend any money she won on, Margot said: “I want a nice, big telly.

“Ours is 10 years old so I want one of those that’s like a computer and I can watch everything.”

Margot bagged £2,000 in her cash builder.

Petition to start a go fund me for Margot’s telly #TheChase — Sarah (@sarahbee1992) March 2, 2022

Petition to get Margot a new tv @jenlion #TheChase — Annie Sweeney (@AnnieSweeney67) March 2, 2022

Did the team win?

She beat The Vixen in the next round and bagged herself a spot in the final.

The team had £37,000 in the prize pot. However, The Vixen managed to beat them with just three seconds remaining.

Following the team’s loss, viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment for Margot.

Especially because she wouldn’t be able to get herself a spanking new TV!

One person said: “Petition to start a go fund me for Margot’s telly #TheChase.”

Another wrote: “Petition to get Margot a new TV @jenlion #TheChase.”

A third added: “Is anybody setting up a JustGiving page for Margot’s new TV or…”

Another said: “Ah, heartbroken. All Margot wanted was a telly. #TheChase.”

