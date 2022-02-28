How to apply for The Chase on ITV: Application process explained!

Want to know how to apply for The Chase, ITV’s hottest game show?

Then read on and we’ll tell you

After all, we’ve all watched The Chase and believed we could give the Chasers a run for their money, right?!

Bradley Walsh is the host of popular gameshow The Chase (Credit: ITV)

How does The Chase work?

The Chase is a gameshow hosted by Bradley Walsh that tests your general knowledge.

If you answer the questions correctly and beat your opponent – the super-brainy Chaser – you could have the chance to win a cash pot worth thousands of pounds.

The team of four contestants each starts out in the Cash Builder round, answering as many quick-fire questions as possible, earning £1,000 for each correct answer.

This then takes them through to the Head-to-Head round, where they face the show’s resident Chaser for the first time.

They’re asked to pick to play for the money they won, a higher offer or a lower offer that takes them closer to home.

However, they must get back with their money before the Chaser if they want to make the final.

In the Final Chase, all remaining team members join forces to answer as many of Bradley’s quick-fire questions as possible.

The Chaser then has to catch the team before their time runs out.

If the Chaser does it (which usually happens) the team goes home with nothing.

If they manage to hold the Chaser via pushbacks and the Chaser’s time runs out, the team heads home with an equal share of the cash pot.

So do you think you’ve got what it takes?

Here’s how to apply!

How to apply for The Chase on ITV

Applying for The Chase is really simple.

All you have to do is visit the ITV website and fill out The Chase online application form.

However, in order to apply you must be over the age of 18.

You must also be a legal resident and currently live in the UK.

You must be over the age of 18 to apply for the gameshow (Credit: ITV)

The Chase application process

The Chase application form asks you to fill out a whole range of details about yourself.

Here’s what to expect!

After asking for personal details, the application then moves on to qualifications, hobbies and interests.

You’re also asked to rank yourself from one to five in the following areas:

Sports and leisure

History

Geography

Science and nature

Art and literature

Current affairs

Politics

Music

Film and TV

Auditions for the gameshow are held throughout a variety of locations across the UK.

So you will also be asked to choose your first, second and third choice of location.

Apply on the ITV website for a chance to beat the Chasers (Credit: ITV)

How long is the waiting list?

Now here’s the catch.

Although it’s fairly easy to apply, the waiting list is quite extensive.

In fact, Chaser Shaun Wallace even admitted in 2019 that it could take up to three years to become a contestant.

So be prepared to not hear from them straight away!

Can I be on The Chase 2022?

Applications are always open, according to the site, but after what Shaun said, it’s unlikely you’ll get to appear on the show this year.

But on that bright side, the longer you have to wait, the more time you have to swot up on your general knowledge!

When is The Chase on ITV tonight?

As always, The Chase is on ITV weeknights at 5pm.

