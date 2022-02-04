Be honest, we’ve all watched ITV gameshow The Chase and believed that we actually have a chance of winning.

However, over the years, some of the show’s luckiest contestants have been known to win the biggest cash prizes.

Here are The Chase’s biggest winners, who shocked everyone watching at home.

Eden beat the record for the highest sum of money won on the show (Credit: ITV)

The Chase: Record-breaking win

Eden was only 20 years old when he bagged the show’s biggest-ever solo win in 2021.

Things weren’t looking good for Eden at the start as he only got three questions right in the cash builder.

However, he was feeling lucky and decided to take the higher offer when he took on Chaser Darragh Ennis.

Even though Eden got several questions wrong, he secured a number of pushbacks when being chased by Darragh.

This meant that the lucky contestant was suddenly £75,000 richer!

Judith shocked everyone when she bagged £70k (Credit: ITV)

The Chase on ITV: Judith wins £70,000

Before Eden, Judith held the record for the most money won on the show.

Judith was going against Chaser Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, when she bagged a whopping £70,000.

After the show, Jenny congratulated Judith for her win on Twitter.

She said: “ALL HAIL JUDITH! If I remember correctly, Judith was a standby contestant and only found out she was on the show 24 hours before recording.”

Gayna, Tim, Luca and Diane split a hefty £100,000 between themselves (Credit: ITV)

Team of four wins a huge sum on ITV gameshow The Chase

Four contestants – Gayna, Tim, Luca and Diane – left viewers speechless when they managed to win £100,000.

Gayna, Tim and Luca managed to successfully bag £14,000 together.

Whereas Diane decided to go big and went for the higher offer as she faced Chaser Anne Hegarty, aka The Governess.

Diane was thrilled when she managed bag a hefty £86,000, leaving a total sum of £100,000 in the team’s prize pot.

Anne graciously told the team: “Very well played. You deserve it.”

Rachel Riley and Kirsty Gallacher win a massive sum of money for Soccer Aid (Credit: ITV)

The Chase on ITV: Celebrities win £160,000

Countdown star Rachel Riley and TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher teamed up to win the highest-ever amount on The Chase Celebrity special.

The dynamic duo mangaged to win a whopping £160,000 for their chosen charity, Soccer Aid.

