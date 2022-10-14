The Chase fans stunned by Jenny Ryan’s ‘breathtaking’ appearance at NTAs

The Chase fans were left stunned by Jenny Ryan and her “breathtaking” appearance at the NTAs last night (Thursday, October 13).

Jenny – aka The Vixen on the game show – hit the red carpet along with her co-stars last night, and fans were well and truly blown away.

Jenny stunned on the red carpet last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Chase star Jenny Ryan at the NTAs

Last night saw the National Television Awards take place at the Wembley Arena in London.

A whole host of stars took to the red carpet as they celebrated some of the best TV shows of the past year.

One TV star who caught the eye last night was The Chase favourite Jenny – who looked seriously stunning on the red carpet.

The 40-year-old opted for a multicoloured glitter gown that featured a daring thigh-high split, giving the star a chance to show off her legs.

Jenny didn’t wear heels though. She opted for some comfy-looking leather biker boots instead.

The star styled her hair in waves and dazzled with bright red lipstick.

Jenny gave fans an even better look at her outfit when she took to the stage following Beat The Chasers‘ victory too!

Jenny wowed fans with her red carpet look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

NTAs last night

Upon seeing Jenny at the NTAs, a number of stunned The Chase fans took to Twitter to gush over her.

“Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan is a total icon! What a dress!” one fan tweeted.

“Jenny from #TheChase #beatthechasers looks absolutely amazing tonight at the #NTAs,” another gushed.

“What a fabulous dress.”

“Jenny looked absolutely breathtaking tonight you must be so incredibly proud,” a third wrote.

“Love Jenny’s dress!” another fan of the star tweeted.

Plenty of viewers took the opportunity to congratulate Jenny and her co-stars for winning the award for best Quiz Game Show.

“Congratulations to you all! Well deserved,” one viewer tweeted.

Kate and Kelsey shared a sweet moment at the NTA’s last night (Credit: ITV)

NTA Awards 2022 news

Jenny’s dress wasn’t the only thing viewers were gushing over last night.

During the show, Kate Garraway shared a touching moment with Kelsey Parker, Tom Parker‘s widow, leaving fans in tears.

The heartwarming moment between the pair took place when Kate‘s documentary, Caring for Derek, won an award.

It was up against the documentary about Tom, Inside My Head, which documented his battle with cancer.

Upon learning that she had won, Kate got up and rushed over to Kelsey, embracing her.

Viewers at home took to Twitter to gush over the heartwarming moment, with many confessing it had bought them to tears.

“Kate hugging Kelsey… I’m crying now,” one viewer tweeted.

“Seeing Kate Garraway and Tom Parker’s wife hug literally broke my heart,” another said.

