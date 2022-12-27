Jenny Ryan looking serious on The Chase
The Chase viewers stunned by Jenny Ryan’s new look in Boxing Day special

The Chaser was unrecognisable to some viewers

By Entertainment Daily

Viewers of The Chase were left stunned by the show’s recent Boxing Day special and it’s all because of the incredible new look Jenny Ryan donned in the episode.

The festive installment saw five of the six chasers face off against four celebs. TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and actress Vicki Michelle battled for charity money alongside cyclist Bradley Wiggins.

The Chase star Jenny Ryan speaking on This Morning
Jenny Ryan is known for wearing her signature red glasses and having her shimmering hair down to her shoulders (Credit: YouTube)

Kadeena Cox, a Paralympian and former I’m A Celebrity contestant, fought alongside them.

The Chasers usually wear the same assortment of formal clothes. But for the Boxing Day special, they got their glam on.

It was Jenny Ryan’s glamorous appearance that got both host Bradley Walsh and viewers talking.

Jenny Ryan shows new look on The Chase

Jenny, AKA The Vixen, appeared in the Boxing Day episode for the final round. As she sauntered through the studio and sat down, Bradley seemed shocked at her transformation.

Often sporting a pair of red glasses and a purplish dress, Jenny looked unrecognisable in the show on December 26.

No longer wearing her signature spectacles, she’d placed her shiny, red hair in a vintage-style bun. The green gown she had on had black frills lined up along the front.

Jenny Ryan on The Chase
Jenny Ryan had viewers in awe over her opulent transformation (Credit: ITV)

A pair of shimmering earrings amplified the icon’s elegance.

Bradley couldn’t believe how different she looked in her new attire.

Making eye contact with the star, he joked about not recognising her, saying: “And you are?”

To this, Jenny laughed.

He then added: “You look so different without your glasses. You look great.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Bradley also praised Chaser Anne Hegerty for her transformation. Her ‘Governess’ uniform had been replaced by an alluring red number.

“You haven’t got your governess’ kit on,” he told her. “You look fantastic. Anne Hegerty, look at you!”

Anne Hegerty in red dress on The Chase
Anne Hegerty also left host Bradley Walsh stunned by her makeover (Credit: ITV)

She quipped back: “Just call me the glamour puss.”

Fans react to Jenny Ryan’s stunning look

It wasn’t long before The Chase viewers took to Twitter to express their love for The Vixen’s new appearance.

“Jenny’s scrubbed up well,” one fan expressed.

“Is that Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan?” another wrote, using the shocked face emoji to convey their surprise.

A third tweeted: “Jenny is looking fabulous.”

Another echoed this, saying: “Jenny looks nice today.”

Read more: The Chase fans stunned by Jenny Ryan’s ‘breath-taking’ appearance at NTAs

