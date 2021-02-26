The Chase featured Jenny Ryan on Friday and the Vixen had to tell one contestant to be “patient” as host Bradley told her she’d broken the rules.

During Friday (February 26) afternoon’s episode of the ITV quiz show, one of the hopefuls was answering a question about Freddie Starr when Brad came down with a serious case of the giggles.

In Melanie’s head-to-head round against The Vixen, Bradley read out the question: “The title of which Elvis Presley song was inscribed on the side of Freddie Starr’s coffin?”

Melanie was the last of the contestants to face chaser Jenny Ryan (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Brad and Jenny on The Chase?

He read out option A) Crying In The Chapel, but when he read out the second option, B) Way Down, the ITV presenter burst out laughing and struggled to contain himself.

While he was still laughing his head off, Melanie answered the question. The music then kicked in to reveal which option she went for.

At that, Brad looked up, still chuckling, and told her she should have waited for him because, according to the show’s format, he has to read out the three options before the contestant can give an answer.

Bradley cracked up over the answers to a question about Elvis and Freddie Starr (Credit: ITV)

Giggling, he said: “I haven’t said it! I haven’t said the last one yet… you can’t do that, it’s against the rules.”

Melanie repeatedly said sorry and Jenny, reassuring her, told her they have to be “patient” when Bradley gets laughing, as he often does on the programme.

Jenny struggled to keep a straight face as she told Melanie they needed to be patient (Credit: ITV)

How did The Chase team do?

At the end of the show, Melanie, Keith and Ben got through to the final round.

They were playing for a prize pot of thousands.

Unfortunately for them, The Vixen caught them easily.

Bradley marvelled over one of the questions the quizzer got in her set, as he’d asked her to give him the name of a female fox, which is vixen.

Jenny grinned and pointed out that it was indeed lucky, but the three-person team would’ve had that question if they had chosen the other set.

