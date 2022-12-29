Bradley Walsh on ITV's The Chase
The Chase: ITV viewers forced to ‘change channel’ as contestant wreaks havoc

Did your device go crazy, too?

By Joshua Haigh

Fans of The Chase on ITV were left turning off in their droves last night (December 28) during the latest episode.

Mother-of-two Alexa appeared on the ITV series with the hopes of winning big.

However, she ended up angering many of those watching at home in their living rooms.

Alexa on The Chase
Alexa appeared on The Chase and fans weren’t happy (Credit: ITV)

The Chase: ITV viewers left fuming over latest episode

It turns out her name was causing quite a problem for many viewers.

Many rushed to Twitter to reveal that their Amazon home devices kept being turned on whenever Alexa’s name was said by host Bradley Walsh.

One angry viewer tweeted: “Jesus Christ she’s set my Alexa off.”

A second echoed their sentiments, saying: “#TheChase setting everyone’s Amazon devices off.”

“Having to change the channel because #TheChase keeps setting my Amazon Echo off,” ranted a third unamused ITV fan.

Having to change the channel because #TheChase keeps setting my Amazon Echo off.

A fourth moaned: “Stop saying Alexa #TheChase.”

Others poked fun at the contestant’s lack off knowledge on the show, with one viewer teasing: “Hey Amazon, can I get a refund? This Alexa knows Bob all…! #TheChase.”

Another tweeted: “Defo not got the same knowledge as an Alexa pls x #thechase.”

Bradley Walsh on ITV's The Chase
Bradley Walsh kept saying her name (Credit: ITV)

Bradley throws shade at Anne Robinson

Meanwhile, host Bradley Walsh recently shared why he believes The Chase is a better show than the iconic BBC series The Weakest Link.

“The Weakest Link was a good show. But the problem with it was it was constantly putting people down and not being very pleasant,” he said, appearing to throw shade at Anne Robinson.

He added that The Chase “is not like that” and said it’s a  “very uplifting show”.

