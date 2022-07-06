The Chase viewers took to Twitter to mock a contestant’s performance on the ITV show yesterday (Tuesday, July 5).

Some viewers went so far as to brand Dornu, a doctor from Liverpool, the “worst player ever”!

Dornu didn’t have a good performance (Credit: ITV)

The Chase on ITV

Yesterday’s episode, which was a repeat, featured Dornu amongst the other contestants hoping to win a big money prize.

However, things didn’t go well for Dornu at all.

The 34-year-old didn’t answer a single question correctly during the cash builder round, meaning she picked up just £0.

Dornu then decided to stick with the £0 when she went up against Jenny Ryan.

However, Jenny managed to catch up with Dornu, with the doctor just two steps away from safety.

“Dornu, bad day at the office for you,” Bradley Walsh told her as she exited the show.

Dornu was mocked by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were quick to mock Dornu for her disastrous performance on The Chase yesterday.

“Dornu is the worst player I’ve ever seen on here,” one viewer tweeted.

“Hopefully none of Dornu’s patients will have seen this episode of #TheChase,” another wrote.

“If you get a diagnosis from dr #dornu I suggest you go get a second opinion,” a third joked.

However, some felt for Dornu. “Aww, hard lines. I really liked Dornu. She was so lovely,” one viewer said.

The contestants won yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on The Chase?

Things got off to a good start on the show, as former police officer Alan secured £5,000 for the team.

Then it was Dornu, and after her it was Kelly’s turn.

She managed to secure £3,000 in the cash builder round, however, she was caught by the Vixen.

Then it was Michael’s turn, and he secured £7,000 for the Final Chase.

Together, Michael and Alan managed to put an impressive 21 steps between themselves and Jenny – something which worked in their favour.

Jenny failed to catch them – meaning they walked away with £13,000!

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

