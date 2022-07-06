The Chase’s Bradley Walsh consoles contestant after disastrous performance

Bradley Walsh of The Chase fame was forced to console a contestant after their disastrous performance on yesterday’s show (Tuesday, July 5).

Dornu had a cash builder round to forget during yesterday evening’s show – and Bradley was on hand to make her feel a little better.

Brad consoled Dornu (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh on The Chase

Yesterday evening’s edition of The Chase saw four more contestants take on the Chaser.

Amongst the contestants was Dornu, a doctor from Liverpool.

The 34-year-old was second up on the show, however, she had a cash-building round to forget.

Dornu didn’t manage to answer a single question correctly.

This meant that she bagged a grand total of £0 to go up against the Chaser.

Dornu didn’t do very well on the show (Credit: ITV)

The Chase last night

Despite her disappointing performance, Bradley was quick to reassure Dornu that it wasn’t the end of the world.

“Right, that’s fine, because it’s happened before,” he said.

“Players get to the table, get back and still pick up,” he continued.

“It’s all about getting you to the final, that’s what we’ve got to do,” he said.

It was a day to forget for Dornu (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

Dornu then went up aginst the Chaser – in yesterday’s case, it was the Vixen, aka Jenny Ryan.

“I’m really glad you’re here,” Jenny teased the doctor.

She then offered Dornu a low offer of -£1,000 and a high offer of £20,000.

Dornu decided to stick with what she’d won (£0), despite the appeal of winning some actual money with the £20,000.

However, a string of errors cost Dornu her spot on the show – and she went home empty-handed.

“Dornu, bad day at the office for you,” Bradley said.

