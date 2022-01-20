The Chase fans call for ‘new rules’ after contestant’s ‘irritating’ behaviour leaves them fuming

The Chase viewers were left fuming after Wednesday’s episode of the popular ITV quiz show (Janaury 19).

Bradley Walsh hosted the episode, which saw a group of hopefuls go up against The Governess.

However, fans of the show were left fuming when one of the contestants made a pretty questionable choice.

Viewers were left raging at a contestant on The Chase when Novuyo went up against Anne (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

After managing to bank £4,000, Novuyo turned down the higher offer from Anne Hegerty and instead chose to take £1,000.

She made it back for the Final Chase, but then her behaviour toward other contestants began to anger viewers.

The woman tried to push her teammates to take high offers, despite being so ready to take the easy road herself.

How did viewers react?

Viewers rushed to social media to hit out at her behaviour.

One annoyed fan said: “Going low is one thing, sometimes it works.

“But it really irritates me when they go low and then tell the others to go high or for the middle offer before adding absolutely nothing to the Final Chase.”

🤣🤣🤣🤣 she takes the low offer, but, greedy self, still wants yer man to take 6k she really is a b…. #TheChase — Billy James (@TQQNarmy) January 19, 2022

“How can she tell him to go for the £6k when she turned down 4k in favour of a grand?!” ranted a second viewer.

Another hit back: “New rule: People who take low/minus offer should be banned from giving any opinions to other contestants on what they should do.”

Anne beat the contestants at the Final Chase (Credit: ITV)

So what happened in the Final Chase?

In the end, two of the contestants made it to the Final Chase with a total prize pot of £7,000.

However, with just 10 steps to catch the players, it wasn’t looking good for the contestants.

As a result, it took just over a minute for Anne to catch up to the group and steal the prize money back.

Meanwhile, viewers earlier this week were shocked at a contestant’s bizarre remarks about her pet cat.

The Chase airs weeknights at 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub

