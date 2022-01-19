The Chase viewers were left outraged over a comment made by contestant Ramisa on yesterday’s show (January 18).

Ramisa from London told host Bradley Walsh that she likes dogs a lot wished she could spend more time with them.

She told Bradley how she downloaded an app to dogsit, however, no one hired her.

Ramisa then went on to talk about how she’s excited to own a dog herself.

However, that’s when things got a bit weird.

Ramisa angered viewers of The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase contestant tell Bradley?

She said: “Right now I have a cat called Kishmeesh and she’s a bit cranky, so I’d like to buy a dog in the future.”

Bradley then replied: “Near future?”

Read more: Beat The Chasers star Jenny Ryan defended by co-chasers after Twitter troll abuse

Ramisa responded: “Depends if she dies first.”

He then asked: “If you win what would you do?”

She said: “I’d like to buy a deposit for a house where my cat is either dead and I can get a dog, or she has a separate bedroom far, far away.

Bradley then fell silent, before awkwardly saying: “Okay…should we get on?”

Ramisa made a remark about her cat that left fans of The Chase baffled (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers express their outrage

The Chase viewers rushed to social media to slam the woman, with some even suggesting she shouldn’t be allowed to own pets.

“The hell is wrong with this woman wishing her cat would die so she can get a dog?!! How did ITV allow that to be broadcast?!” said one viewer.

“I think this girl wants her cat to die a bit too much,” said another.

@ITV #thechase Ramisa should be banned from having animals. A cat is for life not just “3 years or when it dies! Disgusting. — Dean (@deanworley82) January 18, 2022

Read more: The Chase viewers all have the same complaint as ITV ‘messes’ with schedules

A third viewer ranted: “Horrible woman joking mean about her cat. Hope you lose.”

“Did I hear this woman correctly? She’s waiting for her cat to die because she wants a dog?” added a fourth concerned fan.

However, for anyone worrying about the fate of poor Kishmeesh, Ramisa tweeted a picture of the cat after the show.

And it appears the puss is very loved indeed.

She was seen cuddling up to the cat as it lounged on a bed looking content as can be.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.