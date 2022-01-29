The Chase fans took to Twitter last night (January 28) to all crack the same joke about contestant Mike.

However, it wasn’t his playing prowess that they poked fun at.

Instead, they all made the same joke about his appearance – and his likeness to a Coronation Street legend.

Fans of The Chase thought Mike looked familiar (Credit: ITV)

What did fans of The Chase say about Mike?

As Mike stepped up to take his turn against Darragh Ennis, viewers took to Twitter with a startling realisation.

He looked just like Corrie character Fred Elliott.

And, naturally, fans of The Chase all soon started to make the same joke.

“Fella on The Chase looks like Fred Elliott. I say Fred Elliott,” said one, repeating themselves just like Fred did on the show.

“Mike reminds me a bit of Fred Elliott. I say he reminds me of Fred Elliott,” said another.

A third quipped: “I thought that on first glance. I SAY, I THOUGHT THAT ON FIRST GLANCE.”

“Ashley!” declared another, in reference to his on-screen son.

The Chase is hosted by Bradley Walsh (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Fred on Coronation Street?

Fred was played by actor John Savident.

The character made his first appearance in August 1994, with John quitting the show in 2005.

Fred died on screen in October the following year.

He had been due to marry Bev Unwin but suffered a massive stroke after rushing home to get Audrey Roberts’ blessing for the union.

Fred died without making it to the altar.

Fans couldn’t help but notice his resemblance to Fred (Credit: YouTube)

Fred’s ghost makes a comeback?

The ghost of Fred did (kind of) reappear on the show in 2009, though.

hley’s apprentice at the butcher’s shop Graeme Proctor began to display similar speech patterns and sayings by Fred, despite having never known or met him.

This caused Ashley to suspect that Graeme may actually be possessed by his late father, and thought brought a bit of comfort to him.

It later transpired that Graeme had been told stories about Fred, and the young man decided to mimic him as a prank.

