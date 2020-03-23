The Chase fans stunned as contestant ignores teammates' advice and goes for £48k

Viewers of The Chase were left stunned as a contestant ignored her teammates' advice and went for the high offer.
Lorraine bagged a modest £6,000 in her cash builder round and went on to face Chaser Anne Hegerty - aka The Governess.
Lorraine was offered to go low and play for minus £3,000, stick with her £6,000 or take a whopping £48,000.
Her teammate Sandy said: "Don't take the minus £3,000. That's just rude. If you want to go high, I haven't got a problem but I'd like you to take the middle offer."
Mark also agreed, saying: "The minus offer is an insult, take the £6,000."
However, turning back to the table, Lorraine said: "£48,000," as Sandy threw her hands over her mouth.
Lorraine managed to beat the Chaser and made it back to the team with her huge amount to add to their £12,000.
The team then played for a huge £60,000 and bagged 16 steps in the Final Chase.
Host Bradley Walsh admitted their score "wasn't bad" but said they may need a couple of pushbacks.
Viewers were shocked by Lorraine's decision to go big despite being urged by her team to play for her £6,000.
One person said on Twitter: "Sandy is gobsmacked, literally!"
Another added: "Lorraine on #TheChase absolutely banging it - what it’s all about! Go on girl."
A third tweeted: "Get in chick!!! Well done Lorraine!"
Unfortunately for the team, The Governess beat them with 12 seconds remaining.
The Chaser said: "If they had scored a little more in the end... but you all did very well."
Viewers shared their thoughts on the final result, with many gutted.
One said: "#TheChase yep needed another 2/3 unlucky team."
Another wrote: "20 + would have won it. Unlucky team."
One added: "Awww that was a shame. Really wanted the team to win!"
The Chase returns to ITV tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, at 5pm.
