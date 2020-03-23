The Chase fans stunned as contestant ignores teammates' advice and goes for £48k

Viewers of The Chase were left stunned as a contestant ignored her teammates' advice and went for the high offer.

Lorraine bagged a modest £6,000 in her cash builder round and went on to face Chaser Anne Hegerty - aka The Governess.

Lorraine was offered to go low and play for minus £3,000, stick with her £6,000 or take a whopping £48,000.

Lorraine went for £48,000 (Credit: ITV)

Her teammate Sandy said: "Don't take the minus £3,000. That's just rude. If you want to go high, I haven't got a problem but I'd like you to take the middle offer."

Mark also agreed, saying: "The minus offer is an insult, take the £6,000."

If you want to go high, I haven't got a problem but I'd like you to take the middle offer.

However, turning back to the table, Lorraine said: "£48,000," as Sandy threw her hands over her mouth.

Lorraine managed to beat the Chaser and made it back to the team with her huge amount to add to their £12,000.

The team then played for a huge £60,000 and bagged 16 steps in the Final Chase.

The team played for £60,000 (Credit: ITV)

Host Bradley Walsh admitted their score "wasn't bad" but said they may need a couple of pushbacks.

Viewers were shocked by Lorraine's decision to go big despite being urged by her team to play for her £6,000.

One person said on Twitter: "Sandy is gobsmacked, literally!"

Another added: "Lorraine on #TheChase absolutely banging it - what it’s all about! Go on girl."

A third tweeted: "Get in chick!!! Well done Lorraine!"

Unfortunately for the team, The Governess beat them with 12 seconds remaining.

The Chaser said: "If they had scored a little more in the end... but you all did very well."

Viewers shared their thoughts on the final result, with many gutted.

One said: "#TheChase yep needed another 2/3 unlucky team."

Another wrote: "20 + would have won it. Unlucky team."

One added: "Awww that was a shame. Really wanted the team to win!"

The Chase returns to ITV tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, at 5pm.

