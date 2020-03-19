The Chase viewers slam team's 'shambles' and 'abysmal' performance

Viewers of The Chase have branded tonight's final chase a "shambles" and "abysmal".

Rory, Sarah, Sophie and Tim appeared on Thursday evening's show (March 19) to face Chaser Anne Hegerty - also known as The Governess.

Canadian contestant Sarah wowed viewers when she went for a high offer of £35,000 despite admitting her British knowledge wasn't great.

The team were beat by the Chaser (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Chase viewers fuming as contestant takes minus offer

However, Sarah was knocked out of the final chase along with Sophie.

Tim and Rory went on to face the chaser for £5,000 - which would bag them £2,500 each.

Rory caused a stir among viewers as he took minus £2,000 which took their total down to £5,000 from £7,000.

During the final chase, the pair bagged 12 steps and host Bradley Walsh admitted they will need some pushbacks "there's no doubt about that".

Rory went for the minus offer (Credit: ITV)

However, The Governess beat the team with 41 seconds remaining.

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Well done Anne couldn’t have been a better result.

One person said: "Well done Anne couldn’t have been a better result #thechase."

Another wrote: "Shambles, no way [will they win] The Governess in form."

A third tweeted: "That final chase was abysmal #TheChase."

Well done Anne couldn’t have been a better result #thechase — steve evans (@steve_evo) March 19, 2020

Shambles no way governess in form #Thechase — Syad (@Syad30563355) March 19, 2020

That final chase was abysmal #TheChase — Dannielle 😘 (@x_dannielle) March 19, 2020

Read more: The Chase fans amused as Mark Labbett shuts down 'cocky' contestant

It comes after a contestant angered viewers on Wednesday's show (March 18).

David managed to get £5,000 in his cash builder round and went on to face the Chaser Paul Sinha - also known as The Sinnerman.

David was offered either a minus offer of -£4,000, to keep his £5,000 or take the high offer of £62,000.

David decided to take the minus offer in order to get back to the team.

He explained: "The most important thing is for me to get back. I know the team won't be too happy but to make sure I get back I'm going to go for the -£4,000."

David took the minus offer on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were fuming and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: "Oh dear David. I quite liked you too. Robber."

Another wrote: "Naaaaah. Someone just took MINUS 4 GRAND ON THE CHASE #TheChase."

A third added: "Hope this guy on #TheChase gets caught. Hate when they take the minus offer."

The Chase returns to ITV tomorrow, Friday, March 20, at 5pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.