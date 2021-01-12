The Chase contestant Pepe caused a stir yesterday as those watching the ITV quiz show thought she was ‘gorgeous’.

As the programme got underway on Monday (January 11), swathes of viewers took to social media to point out how attractive Pepe was.

Pepe stunned The Chase viewers with her beauty (Credit: ITV)

Who was The Chase contestant Pepe?

Pepe said she was a 23-year-old learning support assistant from Hampshire.

Speaking on the programme, she told host Bradley Walsh: “I’m quite a quiz fan, my family gets sick of how much I ask them to quiz me.

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Jenny Ryan hits back at claims she secretly dislikes Paul Sinha

“I’m a learning support assistant in an early-years school. I help with all areas of their learning, phonics, numbers, motor support, everything.

“I’d love to stay in early years, I’m hoping next year to do my teaching degree so I can actually be an early years teacher. I love the little ones, they are so much fun.”

She also said she was a massive Harry Potter fan and was planning a trip to Orlando, Florida.

Brad asked what she would do with the money if she won and Pepe said she recently bought a house with her partner, so any winnings would go towards renovations on their new home.

A number of those watching The Chase posted vile comments about contestant Pepe on social media (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase viewers say?

Unfortunately, a number of trolls on social media posted vile sexual comments about Pepe.

And some viewers rushed to defend her, branding the remarks “horrible” and ‘like something from the 1970s’.

Some people are still stuck in the 1970s. They are embarrassing.

One said: “What an awesome young person Pepe is on #TheChase, ambitious, caring, intelligent and hard working… what a shame that’s not what Twitter people want to focus on…”

Some The Chase viewers slammed others’ ‘horrible’ remarks (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “Some horrible comments on here tonight. Comments about Pepe’s looks. Some people still stuck in the 1970’s. They are embarrassing #thechase.”

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Fuming fans demand Bradley Walsh apologises to contestant after answer confusion

A third said: “OK but wtf, why is everyone under this hashtag so gross? Leave Pepe alone wtf, she’s not a sexual object #TheChase.”

What an awesome young person Pepe is on #TheChase ambitions, caring, intelligent and hard working…what a shame that's not what Twitter people want to focus on… — Rainbow Source (@RainbowShowFm) January 11, 2021

Some horrible comments on here tonight. Comments about pepe's looks. Some people still stuck in the 1970's. They are embarrassing #thechase — adrian whitby (@93629362) January 11, 2021

ok but wtf

why is everyone under this hashtag so gross.

leave pepe alone wtf

she’s not a sexual object

#TheChase — zoe (@poggertron) January 11, 2021

How did Pepe do on The Chase?

Pepe got £3,000 in her cash-builder round before stepping up to face chaser Anne Hegerty.

She went for the lower offer but unfortunately, The Governess caught her.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.