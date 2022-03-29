The Chase viewers gush over contestant Penelope: ‘I’m in love’

The Chase viewers couldn’t get enough of one of the contestants – Penelope – on last night’s episode.

Dick, Sophie, Louis and Penelope were hoping to beat The Chaser and win thousands of pounds.

ITV viewers were taken aback by Penelope, who made quite the impression with her unique style.

As a result, many rushed to social media to compliment the contestant, and compare her to the likes of singer Stevie Nicks.

The Chase contestant Penelope caught the eye of viewers (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Anne Hegerty steps down from Beat the Chasers after contracting Covid

The Chase viewers gush over contestant Penelope

“Seriously mad crush on Penelope #TheChase,” commented one viewer.

A second tweeted: “I’m in love with Penelope #thechase.”

“Penelope reminds me of a young Stevie Nicks #thechase,” said a third viewer.

Seriously mad crush on Penelope #TheChase — Paul Oliver (@PaulOli42003393) March 28, 2022

I'm in love with Penelope. #thechase — Tim Morris 🖖 (@Trekkygeek) March 28, 2022

“I came on here to say I’m liking Penelope, but there seems to be a queue #thechase,” said a fourth.

However, a fifth tweeted: “I think Penelope looks more like Anthea Turner’s twin #TheChase.”

Another added: “Penelope is just gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, Penelope wasn’t the only thing to catch the attention of viewers watching at home.

Fans rushed to Twitter to compliment the contestant (Credit: ITV)

Host Bradley Walsh was another major talking point of the episode. However, sadly for the ITV star, it was for a less flattering reason.

It turns out Bradley has picked up a rather annoying habit, at least, according to fans.

At various points throughout the show, the beloved host told contestants that they were “better players than that”.

Read more: The Chase slam contestant’s behaviour as she’s branded show’s ‘worst-ever team player’

His little catchphrase of his quickly began to annoy viewers, who took to Twitter to complain for the second time in a matter of weeks.

“Brad and his better player than that catchphrase,” ranted one annoyed viewer.

“When Bradley says ‘you’re a better player than that’, he should also add on the end of that ‘and you should be ashamed of yourself’,” complained another.

What did you think of Penelope on The Chase? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.