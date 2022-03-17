The Chase fans slam contestant’s behaviour as she’s branded show’s ‘worst-ever team player’

Viewers of The Chase slammed a contestant on last night’s show (Wednesday, March 17), with their behaviour branded a “liberty”.

Viewers were seriously unimpressed, and so was another contestant too!

Kat was the newest villain on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Yesterday’s episode of The Chase certainly wasn’t without incident.

Last night’s show saw James, Jill, Malcolm and Kat team up to take on The Dark Destroyer in the hope of walking away with an enormous cash prize.

Things didn’t get off to a good start for the contestants, with Jill being caught by the Chaser, meaning she missed out on £5,000.

Read more: Bradley Walsh’s wife made touching sacrifice to help his career

Next up was James, who walked away with £3,000 after facing Shaun Wallace, aka the Dark Destroyer. Malcolm also walked away with £3,000.

However, when it came to Kat’s turn, she managed to annoy viewers and apparently fellow contestant James.

Kat picked up £2,000 in the cash builder round. However, she decided to go for the -£1,000 offer instead.

“Look at James’ face, it says it all,” Bradley Walsh joked as Kat went for the low offer.

James’ face said it all (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

Like James, viewers were not impressed with Kat’s decision to go for the low offer.

“There are fewer things on earth that can unite this country like someone taking the minus offer on the #TheChase,” one viewer tweeted.

“Kat telling the first woman to go for £40k then she herself takes a minus,” another tweeted. They added a gif of Catherine Tate saying “what a [bleeping] liberty” along with their tweet too.

“Kat. The worst-ever team player?” a third wrote.

“I hate it on #thechase when they go for the minus. Shame on you Kat,” another wrote.

Other viewers finding James’ visible annoyance at Kat hilarious.

“Handsome James has us all on his side .. hating Kat,” one viewer said.

James in the green room during the break! #thechase pic.twitter.com/Y1Z0sr6CIZ — Gavin Anderson (@MrGavinAnderson) March 16, 2022

“James on The Chase is perfectly summing up how the nation feels. Should have stuck your leg out and tripped her up,” a third joked.

The Dark Destroyer came out on top (Credit: ITV)

What happened next on The Chase?

Kat was succesful in bringing back the -£1,000, which meant that there was now only £5,000 to split between three contestants.

It’s safe to say that James didn’t look happy, and Bradley was quick to poke fun at that.

“You are through to the final. Now, let me tell you this,” he said.

“You’d have had one go at £2,000. However, despite James’ gaze boiling holes into the back of your head, let me tell you. If you beat the Chaser by one, you’re in. Simple as that.”

Read more: The Chase star Mark Labbett ‘gutted’ as he’s dropped from TV role

The atmosphere in the studio turned really awkward, as Kat returned to her seat – not before she shared an awkward handshake with a very unimpressed James first though.

The three contestants went into the final round, however they only managed to answer 10 questions correctly. This gave them a 13 question headstart.

It wasn’t enough to stop the Dark Destroyer, who caught up with them 24 seconds remaining.

The trio went home with nothing, and Kat now never has to see James’ accusing stares ever again!