The Chase host Bradley Walsh left shocked by contestant’s confession about him

The Chase star Bradley Walsh was left stunned by a contestant’s shock confession during yesterday’s show (Wednesday, February 1).

The contestant revealed that he had been named after the show’s host – leaving Bradley’s jaw on the floor!

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw another four contestants take on the Chasers with the aim of winning big.

One of the four contestants on yesterday’s show was Brad – a 24-year-old history teacher from Birmingham.

During his cash builder round, Brad made a confession that shocked show host Bradley.

Bradley jokingly asked whether Brad was short for Bradford or Bradley.

“Were you named after anyone specifically?” he asked. “I actually was, I was named after yourself,” Brad replied.

“No, you weren’t!” a disbelieving Bradley said. “I was,” Brad replied.

“Crikey! Well nice to meet you, son!” Bradley then joked.

What happened next on the show?

Brad then went on to pick up £7,000 in his cash builder after answering seven questions correctly.

Despite a valiant effort against Jenny Ryan, Brad was caught by the Vixen, meaning he was out of the game.

However, it wasn’t too bad for the team, who still had three players to take on Jenny in the Final Chase.

With £16,000 to play for, the team managed to put 16 steps between themselves and the Bolton-born Chaser.

However, they chose the worst day to play against Jenny, who was in excellent form.

She managed to catch up with them with a whopping 42 seconds remaining, sending them home empty-handed.

Bradley Walsh slammed for behaviour on The Chase

Earlier this week, Bradley came under fire for his behaviour on the show.

The host branded one guest “lucky” and said she’d guessed some of her answers during her bout with the Beast.

Viewers didn’t seem to like this, with some branding his behaviour “patronising”.

“Bradley patronising the woman. No Brad, she wasn’t lucky,” one viewer tweeted.

Others took issue with him saying the questions were “tricky”, especially when they believed that they weren’t.

“For the last time, Brad, it’s not tricky,” one viewer groaned.

