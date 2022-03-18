The Chase host Bradley Walsh under fire as he’s told to ’stop’ irritating habit

The Chase host Bradley Walsh came under fire from viewers last night (Thursday, March 18) due to an irritating catchphrase he coined.

Viewers quickly tired of the 61-year-old presenter and unusually took to Twitter to complain.

Jon, Will, Mamta and Lauren competed on The Chase yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Last night’s episode of The Chase, which was a repeat, saw Mamta, Lauren, Jon and Will go up against Paul Sinha, aka The Sinnerman.

Things got off to a bad start for the contestants, with Will being caught by The Sinnerman. This meant the team missed out on £18,000.

Read more: Anne Hegerty steps down from Beat the Chasers after contracting Covid

Jon was up next and he walked away with £5,000, and his teammate, Lauren, did too, with £4,000.

However, when Mamta went for £51,000, she was unsuccessful, leaving it up to Lauren and Jon to face The Sinnerman in the Final Chase.

However, it wasn’t contestants getting knocked out that was getting on viewers’ nerves yesterday, it was host Bradley!

Bradley grated on viewers yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Bradley Walsh?

At various points throughout the show, Bradley told contestants that they were “better players than that”. This little catchphrase of his quickly grated on viewers, who took to Twitter to complain.

“When Brad says ‘you are a better player than that’ Brad! No they [bleeping] aint!!!! Stop talking [bleep]!” one viewer tweeted.

“Brad and his better player than that catchphrase,” another grumbled.

“When Bradley says ‘you’re a better player than that’, he should also add on the end of that ‘and you should be ashamed of yourself’,” a third joked.

“He’s not a better player or he would have got more right,” another quipped.

Paul emerged victorious again (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on The Chase?

Jon and Lauren went into the Final Chase and managed to answer 13 questions correctly. This meant that the Sinnerman had to get 15 questions right to catch up with them.

Unfortunately for Jon and Lauren, Paul was on top form. He managed to catch up with them with 33 seconds remaining.

This meant that they didn’t get to walk away with the £9,000 they’d picked up during the show.

Read more: The Chase slam contestant’s behaviour as she’s branded show’s ‘worst-ever team player’

If Jon and Lauren were expecting some sympathy from viewers, they were sadly mistaken. Many viewers were glad they’d lost, purely because they’d found the contestants on yesterday’s show irritating!

“Have they decided to put all the most irritating contestants in the one episode?” one viewer tweeted.

“There are not many contestants I want to get knocked out but Lauren is definitely one,” one said, before justifying his decision by branding her “annoying”.

“Well seat 3 and 4 [are] annoying,” another said.