The Celebrity Circle is set to open its doors to a host of famous faces – but who is taking part and when does it start?

Viewers will be treated to two versions of the popular Channel 4 reality series this year.

As well as a normal version, the six-part celebrity series will be in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Here’s everything we know.

Who is taking part in The Celebrity Circle?

The Celebrity Circle: Who is taking part?

For the first time ever, a group of celebrities move into the famous apartment block.

While some of the stars are playing as themselves in the game, others are catfishing as other celebrities.

From there, they will have to convince their co-stars they are the real deal.

So, who is taking part?

Denise Van Outen is joining the popular Channel 4 show (Credit: Channel 4)

Denise Van Outen, Duncan James and Saffron Barker will all enter the Celebrity Circle as themselves.

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha will be playing as Gemma Collins, while Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom will be Will.i.am.

Reality duo Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks will be taking on Countdown’s Rachel Riley.

Kim Woodburn will be played by British drag queen Baga Chipz, as Lady Leshurr will be Big Narstie.

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha will play as Gemma Collins (Credit: Channel 4)

Furthermore, Charlotte Crosby will enter the Celebrity Circle as Peter Andre.

But will they be able to convince their fellow stars?

The Celebrity Circle: How does work?

The series – hosted by Emma Willis – first aired back in 2018.

During the series, the contestants enter their own individual apartments in The Circle building.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks take on Riley Riley (Credit: Channel 4)

Once in the apartment, they will go on to create their social media profiles – their only means of communication throughout the show.

The contestants usually have no contact with the outside world, unless for medical reasons.

They interact with each other through a specially-designed social network and rate each other as the show progresses.

Unlike the normal version, the celebrity series is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Emma Willis returns as host of The Circle (Credit: Channel 4)

When does it start?

Fans of the show won’t have long to wait long for the upcoming series, which begins on Tuesday 9 March on Channel 4.

Speaking about the show, Kaye and Nadia previously revealed they were filmed the series in autumn last year.

We are very very nervous and think we have made complete fools of ourselves

On Loose Women, Nadia said: “You might be wondering why we’re so nervous about it, but I think it’s because we were so utterly relaxed we were our true true selves!”

Furthermore, Nadia explained: “We actually shot it last September and we had to keep it a secret and we are catfishers and we are pretending to be the GC.”

The Celebrity Circle starts Tuesday 9 March on Channel 4.

