Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams are set to appear in The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer.

The ladies revealed the news on Loose Women today (February 19), and said they were “very very nervous” and worried they’ll make “complete fools” of themselves on the show.

Nadia and Kaye are the first stars to be revealed for the new series.

It starts on Channel 4 next month.

What did Nadia and Kaye say about The Circle?

As they came back from a break, Nadia revealed: “Kaye and I have some news that we’ve been keeping a secret from you since September.”

She then urged Kaye to tell the viewers.

“We are going into The Circle on Channel 4 for Stand Up To Cancer and we are very very nervous and think we have made complete fools of ourselves,” Kaye revealed.

She also quipped: “But hey, what’s new?”

Fellow Loose Women star Stacey Solomon squealed: “I am so excited for this.”

Nadia then revealed why she felt so nervous about the start of the series.

“You might be wondering why we’re so nervous about it, but I think it’s because we were so utterly relaxed we were our true true selves!”

Nadia and Kaye: Loose Women stars turn catfishers

The Loose Women stars then revealed that they wouldn’t actually be appearing as themselves on the show.

Instead, they would be catfishing fellow guests by pretending to be someone else on the show.

And who might that someone be?

Well, a certain Gemma Collins.

“We actually shot it last September and we had to keep it a secret and we are catfishers and we are pretending to be the GC,” said Nadia.

ITV then showed a sneak preview of Nadia and Kaye on the show, selecting their profile picture.

Wha has Gemma said about Nadia and Kaye’s news?

Gemma hasn’t said anything as yet.

However, she has responded to the segment on the show.

Gemma has retweeted two tweets relating to the new show.

One featured a clip of Kaye and Nadia revealing they were going to be taking part in the show.

The second was an official tweet from The Circle account announcing Nadia and Kaye would be on the show.

