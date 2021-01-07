The Cabins couple Sarah and Charlotte are set to make a huge decision during tonight’s show.

Viewers of the ITV2 dating series – labelled the ‘winter Love Island‘ – will know the two have grown close since checking into the cabin.

But will Sarah and Charlotte decide to leave the show as a couple this evening (January 7), or go their separate ways?

Charlotte and Sarah make a huge decision on tonight’s The Cabins (Credit: ITV2)

The Cabins: What happens on tonight’s show?

Ahead of making their decision, Sarah and Charlotte head out on a romantic candlelit dinner for two.

While they enjoy their final hours together, talk turns to their looming big decision.

Charlotte says: “I know that I like you and I do think that you like me?”

Sarah replies: “I wouldn’t have kissed you back last night.”

Will Charlotte and Sarah leave together? (Credit: ITV)

After the date, sparks continue to fly between the two women and they share a kiss.

But will they feel the same in the morning?

Sarah and Charlotte hit it off

Sarah and Charlotte hit it off soon after being shacked up together.

As the pair got to know each other, Sarah was shocked to find out that Charlotte was once in a long-term relationship with a man.

New contestant Jess is on a mission to find love (Credit: ITV2)

She explained: “I was with a guy for ages, 11 years on and off and then we split and I never told him I was gay, I’d been bi all my life.

“We were supposed to get married and everything. It was a year away from the wedding, I’d been in a really bad car accident and I just thought I can’t live like this.”

Two new contestants arrive in The Cabins

Meanwhile, two new faces check into The Cabins in a bid to find love.

Joel arrives at Stag’s Mount and is immediately impressed by his new digs.

Joel makes his debut tonight (Credit: ITV2)

The Welsh binman is soon introduced to fellow contestant Jess, who is on the search for someone chatty, fun and sociable.

As the two get to know each other, Jess finds herself fascinated by Joel’s job.

She says: “I love that. Growing up every time the bin men came down the street, we used to take them bottles of squash and pop.”

But as the two head to bed at Stag’s Mount, will they be sleeping alone or decide to spend the night together?

The Cabins continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and catch up on the ITV Hub.

