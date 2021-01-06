The Cabins contestant Abraham left viewers disgusted as he burped and farted during a date.

On last night’s installment of the ITV2 show, the 21-year-old couldn’t contain his bodily functions while enjoying dinner with love interest Sofia.

As the two sat down to eat, Abraham let out a huge burp and failed to apologise.

The Cabins’ Abraham left viewers disgusted during last night’s show (Credit: ITV2)

What happened during last night’s The Cabin?

To make matters worse, the Architecture student later farted in front of Sofia before declaring: “My bum is bare damp.”

After letting rip, he proceeded to waft it in front of his fellow contestant while making facial expressions.

Moments later the pair decided it wasn’t meant to be, meaning they both had to leave the show.

But it’s safe to say Abraham left a lasting impression on viewers.

Abraham interrupted their conversation to break wind (Credit: ITV2)

What did viewers say?

ITV viewers were horrified by Abraham’s manners.

Taking to Twitter one said: “If I was Abraham I would’ve held that fart in until I started floating up in the air like some air balloon! #TheCabins.”

Another wrote: “That wasn’t nice for Abraham at all. He practically wanted to make Sophia his friend. The way he talks about his ex the burping on the date and the awkwardness it looks like things ain’t going to work out for Abraham and Sophia.”

A third added: “I was rooting for Abraham at the beginning, shame how he turned out to be! #TheCabins.”

Abraham you could of held it in at least #TheCabins — Tameka✨ (@Tameka_x_) January 5, 2021

Abraham did not just get up to fart half way through a conversation and say his ‘bum is bare damp’ 😂😭#TheCabins — Jaymi ♡ (@Jaymi_Niall69) January 5, 2021

A fourth complained: “Abraham speak up and say you’re not feeling it, rather than be rude!! Disgusting #TheCabins @itv2.”

Another tweeted: “If Abraham hasn’t already given Sofia the ick that fart has done it.”

What is The Cabins and who is Abraham?

Dubbed as the ‘Winter Love Island‘ the show aims to bring back old-school dating.

During the series, each contestants spends 24 hours in a cabin with another hopeful.

Sofia was disgusted by Abraham’s dinner manners (Credit: ITV2)

After getting to know one another in their cosy, snowy settings, they can then decide when they want to stay coupled up – or move on to the next contestant.

Before making his departure last night, Abraham admitted he was looking for a “once in a lifetime” experience.

He said: “I can play the guitar. I’ve bought it with me.

“I can dance. I say that with a lot of confidence, but yeah… being entertaining and looking like the clown, that’s my region.”

