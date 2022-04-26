The Bling Ring Hollywood Heist: Where are the gang now? Are they in prison?

The Bling Ring notoriously robbed numerous A-List celebrities in 2008 and 2009, making away with nearly $3million worth of swag during their Hollywood heist but where are they now?

Three-part Channel 4 documentary, Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, is shedding light on their infamous crimes.

But the question remains, where happened to them?

The Bling Ring Hollywood Heist is airing on Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

Where are the Bling Ring Hollywood Heist gang now?

The Bling Ring consisted of Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Alexis Neiers, Courtney Ames and Diana Tamayo.

Rachel Lee

Rachel Lee was the alleged mastermind behind the Bling Ring. As a result, she spent 16 months behind bars for her role in the robberies.

However, since then she has gone on to change her life. In 2018, she completed cosmetology school.

“As a teen, I was chasing love in all the wrong places and by the time I realised it was too late and I was in prison,” Rachel previously told Us Weekly.

She went on to suggest that being sent to prison helped her turn her life around for the better.

“I truly feel prison was a blessing in disguise – the best thing that ever happened to me. It made me realise you can only trust yourself at the end of the day.”

The Bling Ring Hollywood Heist reveals to the shocking story behind the crimes (Credit: Channel 4)

Nick Prugo

Nick spent a year behind bars for his role in the robberies. He later appeared on Good Morning America in 2010 where he discussed his time with the gang.

Sadly, Nick fell back into a life of crime. In 2015, he was charged with stalking and solicitation to commit sexual assault.

At the time, he was accused of “terrorising a Hollywood skincare guru” and of attempting “to hire someone to rape her,” according to Daily News.

Alexis Neiers

Alexis Neiers became synonymous with the Bling Ring. At the time of her arrest, she was starring in the reality show Pretty Wild.

She spent a month behind bars in the same jail as Lindsay Lohan, who also happened to be one of the robbery victims.

At the time, she blamed her role in the gang on her substance abuse issues.

“My addiction turned me into the ugliest version of myself,” she said.

Following her release from jail, Alexis tied the knot with her now-husband, Evan Haines, in 2012. They went on to have two kids together, Harper and Dakota.

Last year, Alexis told her followers on Instagram that she is bisexual. She’s in an open marriage with her husband and is currently dating another woman.

She has also since published a memoir and hosts a wellness podcast by the same name, Recovering from Reality.

Courtney Ames

Courtney has kept on the down-low since she was sentenced to community service and probation.

In 2012, she studied psychology, speech, and child development at Pierce College in Woodland Hills and reportedly received straight As in every class.

According to reports, she allegedly attempted to change her last name in 2016.

Diana Tamayo

After pleading no contest at the time, Diana Tamayo was sentenced to probation and community service.

She is reportedly a personal trainer now.

Diana kept herself out of the spotlight, and in 2013 revealed that she had “found God”.

“I will say that my life has changed. I’ve found God and [am] starting to get my career with fitness and nutrition going,” she told The Daily Beast.

