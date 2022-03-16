Channel 4 doc Skint star ‘Little Richard’ tragically died in a shed ‘while seeking shelter’

The star of Channel 4 documentary Skint Richard Finn – aka ‘Little Richard’ – tragically died in a shed after seeking shelter, an inquest has heard.

Richard – who was known as ‘Little Richard’ or ‘Finny’ – died in a local resident’s shed in Grimsby in September 2020.

He was thought to be sheltering in the shed from the cold temperatures during the winter.

An inquest into his death has been opened at Cleethorpes Town Hall, with a full inquest to be held at a later date.

Richard starred in Channel 4’s Skint (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 Skint star ‘Little Richard’s death

An intitial post mortem examination had revealed that a combination of drugs caused Richard’s death.

At the time of his death, Richard reportedly had no fixed address and was sleeping rough.

Everyone loved him. He had a heart of gold.

Richard stole the nation’s hearts when he appeared in Skint.

The documentary followed the lives of some Brits in various locations who were either unemployed or had very little income.

Richard sadly died in 2020 (Credit: Channel 4)

Further hearings into Richard’s death will reportedly reveal a more detailed analysis of the drugs in Richard’s system.

Tributes for ‘Little Richard’

Following his death in 2020, Richard’s cousin Sammi-Jo Finn paid a touching tribute.

She told the Grimsby Live at the time: “Though it’s a shame Richard chose the path he did, he always had great spirit and a contagious character despite his demons.

“Everyone loved him. He had a heart of gold. He would do anything for anyone. Even for a pound haha.

“He made everyone smile with that cheeky face! My family and I will forever miss him. RIP.”

Another realtive had told the publication: “He was always cheerful and smiling and he was respectful.

“Everyone loved him. Every time I saw him I used to give him a cigarette and we would chat. Everyone is very sad about what has happened.”

